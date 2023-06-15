Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This lovely family home was built in 2019 and it presents as new with the added bonus of established gardens.
Four bedrooms offer ample space and storage, including the main suite which has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Children's bedrooms have fitted robes with mirrored doors. There is a formal lounge that can double-up as a home theatre room. You'll still have ample living space thanks to a versatile activity room as well as the open-plan family zone with lounge area, dining space and the kitchen. Quality kitchen appointments include stone benchtops, 900mm-wide cooker, undermount sink, french-door fridge space, a dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
More features in the home are plantation shutters, easy-care vinyl plank flooring, ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling. Licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said the home is exceptionally presented with good design and trendy modern appeal. It's ready for the new owner to move in and enjoy.
Entertainers will love this home. It has glass and timber doors that fully open onto the undercover alfresco decking for a seamless link between the indoor living zones and outdoor dining areas. The property has a double auto-garage, lawn area, irrigation system and secure yard. Sought-after Spring Gully has a primary school, sports complex, bush tracks, cafe and public transport service.
