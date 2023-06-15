Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Steeped in history, this remarkable residence is believed to be the former Cobb and Co exchange circa 1800s. If you desire a home for permanent residency, or to be used as a weekend and holiday retreat for your family, this is a most beautiful home and setting. Enterprising buyers might secure the property for investment or use as holiday accommodation.
Character filled, the period features of the home include a long pitched roof, saloon style verandahs, timber deck, arched windows, handmade bricks, open fireplaces, timber lined ceilings and walls, and leadlight glass.
The floor plan is very versatile and provides for formal and informal living and dining options. It could easy be configured as three or four bedrooms plus a study. There is a cost-reducing solar system, a 9 x 6-metre shed, rainwater tanks and a two-megalitre water allocation from the Loddon River.
Newbridge is a peaceful rural town with a welcoming and friendly community. There is an electric vehicle charging station at the Community Centre opposite the General Store and diagonally across from the historic Newbridge Hotel.
The property measures approximately 2976sqm and is comprised of three separate titles. The purchaser may wish to sell a title (or two) and use the profit to pay down the mortgage, return cash to savings, or invest in renovations and enhancements.
