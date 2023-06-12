Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

BASL club hosts visit from Melbourne Victory assistant coach and players

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STRATHDALE Soccer Club was buzzing with excitement last Thursday as dozens of young players took part in an elite female football session, run by coaches and players from A-League club Melbourne Victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.