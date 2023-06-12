STRATHDALE Soccer Club was buzzing with excitement last Thursday as dozens of young players took part in an elite female football session, run by coaches and players from A-League club Melbourne Victory.
Sixty girls from the club's under-six, under-seven, under-10, under-12 and senior teams participated across respective junior and senior sessions.
They were run by Melbourne Victory assistant coach and former player Caitlin Friend, current Victory captain Kayla Morrison and her teammates Maja Markovski and Paige Zois.
The enthusiasm of the Blues players was only matched by that of the coaches and Victory stars.
Friend, the founder and head coach of Elite Female Football, is well-known for her passion and commitment to developing the future of women's soccer.
Club secretary and senior Blues women's player Rachel Oper said the response from the club's players was absolutely fantastic.
"They took the girls through some of the drills they use at their own Victory training," she said.
"A lot of our especially older girls were a bit star-struck in the presence of the Victory girls.
"There was a little awards session at the end of it recognising some players, which was fantastic."
The session came at arguably the most exciting time in the development of female soccer in Australia, in the lead-up to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The tournament, which is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks-off next month and runs from July 20 to August 20.
"We thought with the Women's World Cup coming up, this would be a nice way to celebrate the female players at our club," Oper said.
"We are really trying to encourage our numbers. We've definitely grown.
"We've probably seen a 30 per cent increase from last year in the number of girls across the club, which has been fantastic.
"We were going to open it up to other clubs, but we had only two of our 60 girls away, so we opened up some spots for some former girls from Strathdale, for whom we don't have all-girls teams to slot into."
Oper said the elite sessions had played an important part in strengthening the ever-growing bond between the Blues' junior and senior teams.
"It's a really nice connection we are building across the club and it makes the girls really feel a part of it," she said.
"Hopefully we can keep them at the club in the years to come and keep that interest growing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.