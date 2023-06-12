BENDIGO City FC's Sam Farr is facing time on the sidelines after reinjuring his hamstring in Saturday's gutsy loss to Men's State League 5 West powerhouse Balmoral.
City fell 2-0 to the league leaders at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve after failing to capitalise on some solid early chances.
A disappointing, but nevertheless spirited loss was further complicated by the late-match injury to Farr
It's the second time the talented youngster has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this season.
"He will be a huge loss for us," senior coach Greg Thomas said.
"He's done it twice now and has only played a handful of games.
"He did it with only about 10 minutes to go.
"It's been a real struggle on the injury front this year - it's really hurt us."
City was dealt its first serious blow in round two, losing star recruit Keegan Smyth with a broken leg.
On Saturday, they were without goalkeeper Lachlan Priest, who sustained a head injury in the previous week's loss to Ballarat.
Thomas said Bendigo City had really taken the fight to Balmoral early in the contest.
"We had a couple of good early chances. Alex Caldow had a good one-on-one in the first 10 minutes. We score that and go 1-nil up, it could be a different game," he said.
"We probably had the better of the chances ... we had four or five really good chances, but we hit the bar a couple of times.
"But you have to take those chances and unfortunately the couple they got they took.
"They are a very good side - a big, physical side. I can't see anyone coming close to them."
READ MORE:
Underlining the task they were presented with on Saturday, Balmoral is now a perfect 11-0 and sits six points clear of second-placed West Point, which trounced ETA Buffalo Sports Club 12-0, on Saturday.
A gallant effort for Bendigo City was led by Connor Boxshall, who produced his best performance of the season, skipper Aidan Lane and Farr.
"We still have a lot to play for. Top spot is out of our hands, but we'd still like to finish second or third for those promotion spots," Thomas said.
"We've still got 10 games to go and we're going to give them a real crack.
"We're still confident of getting one of those top-three spots. We'll go back to work this week and have some winnable games coming up. We just need to sure ensure we get the points."
Thomas said Priest, who was injured in an accidental clash with a Ballarat player, would not return to the line-up for at least another two or three weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
We still have a lot to play for. Top spot is out of our hands, but we'd still like to finish second or third for those promotion spots- Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.