Bendigo City comes up short against Men's State League 5 West powerhouse Balmoral

By Kieran Iles
June 12 2023 - 11:30am
A Bendigo City loss to top-of-ladder team Balmoral was further complicated by an injury to Sam Farr.
BENDIGO City FC's Sam Farr is facing time on the sidelines after reinjuring his hamstring in Saturday's gutsy loss to Men's State League 5 West powerhouse Balmoral.

