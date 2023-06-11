EAGLEHAWK coach Kylie Piercy hopes a breakthrough BFNL netball win over Golden Square is the catalyst for a change in fortunes for her team.
The Hawks seized on the momentum they had built up in recent bright performances against Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye, defeating the Bulldogs at Wade Street by 28 goals.
A morale-boosting 63-35 victory was brilliantly led by accurate goal shooter Kate Clow, who combined brilliantly in the circle with Tiarni Baxter.
One of several new players in the line-up this season, Baxter joined Eaglehawk after playing in premiership with Loddon Valley league club Maiden Gully YCW in 2022.
The Hawks' first win of the season was never in doubt from the moment they led 22-8 at quarter time.
While they worked diligently to increase their lead at every break, most pleasing of all for coach Piercy was the Hawks' ability to finish the game strongly with a 16-9 final quarter.
"It was so good to see the girls so happy. They so deserve the win as it's been building for a while now," Piercy said.
"Our timing was really good. We had less unforced errors and the goalers shot well and we continued to play as a team unit," she added in reference to the Hawks' outstanding opening quarter.
"It was good to finish strongly too.
"The girls were very happy with the win and the way they all played."
The Hawks' opening win of the 2023 season was also their first since round 13 of last season, when they again beat the Bulldogs 51-28.
They have come close to adding to their tally on a few occasions in between victories, most notably in round 14 last season when they were beaten by Maryborough by one goal, and last week in a three-goal defeat against Kyneton.
While the Hawks, who were not at full-strength against the Bulldogs, will be hard-pressed in making it two-in-a-row, with a clash against top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst next on the horizon, Piercy is confident their are further wins in store this season.
"I'd say so. The girls have all been so positive, which is great, and as long as the team keeps improving the way it is," she said.
"It will be tough (against Sandhurst), however, we will aim to stick to our team goals each quarter and if they are achieved that's a win for us more so than what's on the scoreboard."
A definite aim in the second half of the home and away season for the Hawks will be bridging the margin in their losses.
As will attempting to at least match last season's tally of four wins and an eighth-placed finish.
In other BFNL games last Saturday, Sandhurst kept its unbeaten record intact with a 55-34 win over Castlemaine at the QEO; Gisborne reclaimed second spot on the ladder with a 59-27 win against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval; Kangaroo Flat weathered a fierce early challenge to beat Kyneton 72-34; and Strathfieldsaye replaced Kyneton in sixth spot following a 69-39 victory over Maryborough.
Round 9: Eaglehawk v Sandhurst; Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square; Strathfieldsaye v Kyneton; Gisborne v Maryborough; Castlemaine v South Bendigo.
