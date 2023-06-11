Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Strathfieldsaye made light work of an improving Maryborough

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baxter Slater scans for options downfield.
Baxter Slater scans for options downfield.

Strathfieldsaye's resurgence has continued after recording a comfortable 24.26 (170) to 5.6 (36) over Maryborough on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.