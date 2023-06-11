Strathfieldsaye's resurgence has continued after recording a comfortable 24.26 (170) to 5.6 (36) over Maryborough on Saturday.
It makes it three wins on the trot now for the Storm who are poised to face another team on a winning streak in Kyneton next Saturday.
At 5-3 and with Eaglehawk falling while Golden Square not pushing away the Storm are mounting a case as the second seed behind Sandhurst.
Skipper Lachlan Sharp carried on his good form with seven goals after his bag of eight against Kangaroo Flat last week.
Essendon VFL aligned Callum McCarty also got amongst the majors bringing up a senior career high with six.
There are positive signs at Maryborough as well who are on the improve after consecutive 200 point beltings in rounds five and six.
The last fortnight has seen them put up tallies of six and five goals in a marked improvement.
"The last fortnight has been good," Magpies coach Coby Perry said.
"We're starting to see a fair bit of improvement especially around our contest work and effort."
The Storm dominated the first and third terms kicking 15 goals to none, but it was the fightback from Perry's Magpies when they could have easily thrown in the towel that pleased him.
"Our last quarter was good along with the second, so it was nice to see that the boys fought it out," Perry said.
The Magpies got some reward with a three goal final term.
Chris Freeman, Alex Gavriliadis and Jake Postle all kicked two each.
Matt Johnston and Jacob Lohmann led from the front and were voted in the Magpies best while the usual suspects McCarty, Daniel Clohesy and Riley Wilson were again supreme for the Storm.
Maryborough travel to a struggling Gisborne next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.