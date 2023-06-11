For the first time in the history of Victoria an Indigenous Traditional Twner group will have "full leadership" in the developments and improvements of a State Park.
The First Nations group are going to head up a series of cultural and structural works at Kooyoora State Park in the near future.
Other works will also include additional interpretive signage about the history of the park.
Program manager and Djaara man Harley Douglas said it was exciting to be blazing a trail, but there were difficulties the group were still working through.
"This is the first time this has ever been done across the state," he said.
"Taking full leadership and project management responsibility from planning all the way through to construction and delivery.
"It is a real point of pride...but also incredibly frustrating."
The Dja Dja Wurrung group are in joint management with Parks Victoria, but are in the driver's seat when it comes to the improvement of the site.
Mr Douglas said some of the downsides to being history makers can be waiting for legislation to catch up to the progress being made on the ground.
"Planning approvals have been the biggest battles for (Djaara)," he said.
"Dja Dja Wurrung are not seen as a land manager under legislation and policy.
"When we are operating on behalf of a land manager it can be quite confusing for both [State and Federal] Government and local government to understand how to progress and planning approval."
However, Mr Douglas said it was "very important" for visitors to Kooyoora State Park to know they were in a place of cultural significance which would be reflected in the works scheduled.
"Djaara community so they can feel validated that they have a place in managing country and taking back those management responsibilities and rights.
"Also very important for broader community who are not aware of the traditional lands they are on and whose country it is."
OTHER NEWS:
Mr Douglas said after the redevelopment works take place when people enter a joint management park people will know "instantly" it is culturally significant land.
He said despite the tough road ahead he and Djaara were thrilled to have the opportunity to manage culturally significant areas of land.
"Kooyoora is an incredibly significant cultural place or Djaara people...that obligation (to care for country) never left," he said.
He said there were three main visitor nodes where the upgrade works will take place.
The first works are expected to be underway in the coming weeks.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.