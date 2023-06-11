Dozens of people braced the chilly weather to admire and inspect hundreds of the finest vintage Chryslers in Victoria and beyond.
The cars, some modern while some decades old, lined St Andrews Avenue on June 11 of the King's Birthday long weekend.
It was the 16th annual Midstate Mopar show and shine event for the Central Victorian Chrysler Club.
The club have raised and donated more than $60,000 in the time they have existed.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
