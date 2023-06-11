Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Vintage cars and owners line Bendigo during show and shine event

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of people braced the chilly weather to admire and inspect hundreds of the finest vintage Chryslers in Victoria and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.