Dozens of people braced the chilly weather to admire and inspect hundreds of the finest vintage Chryslers in Victoria and beyond.
The cars, some modern while some decades old, lined St Andrews Avenue on June 11 of the King's Birthday long weekend.
In a celebration of all things Mopar, cars came from far and wide, some from central Victoria local collectors, while others endeavoured from interstate just to be a part of the Bendigo event.
It was the 16th annual Midstate Mopar Show and Shine event for the Central Victorian Chrysler Club.
The club has raised and donated more than $60,000 in the time it has existed.
Our photographer was out on the ground at the weekend, did they snap a picture of you at the show and shine?
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
