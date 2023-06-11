Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Sandhurst powers clear of Castlemaine with big final quarter

Updated June 11 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Wilkinson and James Coghlan were two of Sandhurst's best players against Castlemaine on Saturday.
Matt Wilkinson and James Coghlan were two of Sandhurst's best players against Castlemaine on Saturday.

Sandhurst improved to an 8-0 record for the first time since 2014 after it defeated Castlemaine by 85 points at the QEO on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.