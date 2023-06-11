Sandhurst improved to an 8-0 record for the first time since 2014 after it defeated Castlemaine by 85 points at the QEO on Saturday.
Sandhurst's depth came to the fore in the 18.11 (119) to 5.4 (34) win, with the Dragons without key quartet Bryce Curnow, Hamish Hosking, Matt Thornton and Cobi Maxted.
The young Magpies were more than competitive for the first three quarters before Sandhurst blew them away in the final quarter, adding 8.3 to no score.
"We felt our guys were probably just doing what they had to do early,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"Once we lifted our intensity and workrate we put together a really pleasing last quarter."
James Coghlan's outstanding season continued. The Dragons' midfielder/forward kicked four goals in a best on ground performance.
"He's so reliable and consistent, with a high-level of skill, so when you put all that together you;ve got a very good player,'' Connick said of James Coghlan.
"He's so competitive and hard to beat one-on-one, he's a great asset to have."
Forwards Andrew Collins and Lachlan Wright kicked five and four goals respectively, while Zac Pallpratt and Nick Stagg were damaging around the ball.
Riley Pedretti, ruckman Brodie Browne-Kerr and inside midfielder Matthew Filo were best for the gallant Magpies, while Brad Keogh was their only multiple goal kicker with two.
The Magpies' pressure and energy was terrific early and they held the lead until the time-on period of the first quarter.
The Dragons had the better of the second term, with four of Collins' five goals coming in the first half.
After a goalless second term, Castlemaine bounced back in the third quarter and kicked three goals to stay within six goals of Sandhurst with a quarter to play.
The final term was one-way traffic as the Dragons finished strongly, while the Pies were goalless to the Barnard Street end for the match.
Sandhurst travels to Canterbury Park next Saturday to tackle Eaglehawk, while the Pies host South Bendigo at Camp Reserve.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.