BENDIGO City FC's under-18s ran the gamut of emotions in notching up their first ever points at NPL 1 level on Saturday.
There was jubilation as City raced to an impressive early 2-0 lead against Eltham Redbacks at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, but frustration when they went 3-2 down at half time.
Ultimately there was relief and a mix of disappointment from a chance squandered and satisfaction as a late penalty conversion from the boot of Hamish Walker salvaged a 4-4 draw.
A solitary point from a see-sawing contest will forever stand as the club's first at the top-level of any NPL competition.
There were equally mixed emotions for coach Greg Thomas, who indicated there was much for his side to be proud about in twice coming from behind to even the contest in the second half, and gaining their first points of the season, but also lessons to be taken from giving up a handy lead.
"It was disappointing being 2-0 in the first half up and then conceding three really soft goals to go 3-2 down at half time," he said.
"We let them back in and going down 3-2 really hurt the boys.
"It was good for the boys to get their first point, but like a few other games, it felt like we dropped a few points. It was one they really should have won.
"It was probably one of those games we would have won during the qualifying (rounds), but we'll move on. It is what it is.
"To get the first point at NPL division one level was still a big moment for the club."
With Bendigo City just unable to convert a plethora of other early chances, Thomas said they were unlucky to not have found themselves 3-nil up.
The story then might have been markedly different.
City moved its record to 0-6-1 ahead of another winnable match against ninth-placed North Geelong Warriors next Sunday in Geelong.
With some impressive performances early in the season against top-tier A-League clubs still fresh in his mind, Thomas is backing the under-18s to soon break their win drought
"We're very close. We've pushed the A-League sides, so we know it's close. It's just a matter of getting over the line," he said.
"Once we get one, we'll be off and going again. It's a bit of a confidence thing for the boys at the moment, having the belief that they do belong.
"We've been working to reassure them every week that they do belong in this league and they have earnt the right to be there."
An obvious bright spot for City was the performance of Archie Goudie in his first start since returning from Melbourne, while Hamish Walker was prominent and scored two of the side's four goals.
The draw aside, Thomas said the club's first NPL1 point would hopefully give City plenty of confidence going into this weekend's clash against North Geelong.
"We look at every game as winnable - we've competed with all the top teams," he said.
"But we've said it before, there are no easy games in this league, every match is a tough one.
"But it's another a game we'll go into confident and aiming to get a result."
