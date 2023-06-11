Bendigo Advertiser
Kyneton are on the charge in 2023 being undefeated since April

Jonathan Patton played his first game in Kangaroo Flat colours on Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat coach Nathan Johns surprised everyone on Saturday, bringing in new recruit and former number-one draft pick Jonathan Patton a week earlier than anticipated.

