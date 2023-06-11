Kangaroo Flat coach Nathan Johns surprised everyone on Saturday, bringing in new recruit and former number-one draft pick Jonathan Patton a week earlier than anticipated.
While the boom recruit certainly created a buzz around the Kyneton Showground, the tall forward wasn't enough to help the Roos get over the line against a Kyneton side who are now undefeated in their past five games.
The 10.15 (75) to 4.13 (37) win wasn't pretty, but it sets up a mouth-watering contest against a resurgent Strathfieldsaye next weekend.
There may have been an expectation from some that Patton would be the saviour for the Roos, but with it being his first game since retiring from the AFL in 2021, he was understandably rusty.
"We kept it pretty close to our chest and thought it be good for him to get a run in ahead of Golden Square next week," Johns said.
"We knew coming into the game he wasn't going to straighten us up and fix our issues in one game of footy.
"It wasn't the perfect return, but he wasn't coming in to win us a game of footy single handily."
Harrison Huntley got the job on Patton and played superbly, arguably being the Tigers' best on the day.
While there was minimal impact from Patton, he didn't have it easy with the Roos ball use breaking down on the half-forward line all day.
"Execution of basic fundamentals killed us," Johns said.
"Our link from back to midfield is fine, but the connection heading forward is a problem.
"It was a cold afternoon, but both sides made it look like it was bucketing down rain."
When the game was hot early, the Roos let it slip, having 18-11 inside 50s in the first term for a return of 0.4 (4) to the Tigers 4.0 (24).
The lure of Patton was definitely a factor, with the Roos heading to him in five out of their first seven entries.
Becoming less predictable is something Johns will continue to work on.
"We don't want to become Patton happy," he said.
"We'll address it, but the delivery we had to him was just dumping it on his head which wasn't good enough."
The margin blew out late as the Roos legs waned after suffering a quartet of injuries.
Ruckman Dean Waterstone was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder, Mitch Collins suffered a concussion, Angus Grant copped a stinger on his shoulder, and Noah Furlong hurt his groin.
Ethan Foreman kicked two in the first quarter and looked dangerous all day, while Cameron Manuel continued his stellar run of form, slotting three.
Although it was a frustrating afternoon for Johns, he is looking forward to next week's blockbuster against Golden Square.
"It was a winnable game which makes it a bit disappointing," he said.
"But we know we're doing the right thing in our preparation.
"We just have to move forward and prepare for a big day at the club next week with John's first home game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.