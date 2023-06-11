Bendigo Advertiser
Sea Lake-Nandaly make it 7-0 with 120-point win over a key rival

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Donald's Dyson Bell-Warren chasing down Ben Christodoulou earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Donald's Dyson Bell-Warren chasing down Ben Christodoulou earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee

If there was any lingering doubt that Sea Lake-Nandaly weren't premiership favourites, that was obliterated on Saturday when it smashed Donald 24.20 (164) to 6.8 (44).

