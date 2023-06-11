If there was any lingering doubt that Sea Lake-Nandaly weren't premiership favourites, that was obliterated on Saturday when it smashed Donald 24.20 (164) to 6.8 (44).
While the Blues have plenty of injuries, this game was seen as one of the undefeated Tigers' biggest tests so far, and they passed it with flying colours dominating from the outset.
Co-coach Bryce Delmenico was thrilled with his side's performance.
"I thought it was the best we've played all year," he said.
"We were priming ourselves for a good challenge, so we're pretty happy with how it panned out.
"We know Donald will get better when they have a few come back in."
The Tigers' depth this season has been one of their greatest strengths, with a new batch of youngsters coming through continually pushing their case for regular senior selection.
This has left the whole playing group brimming with belief, as shown by their reserves record being 7-0 also.
"The confidence is sky high at the moment," Delmenico said.
"It's great to see the 18 to 20 year old's on the fringe like Tyson Mckenzie, Jordan Bath, Jai Wright, and Thomas Cox start to perform and take their chances."
Cox kicked three among a great spread of goalkickers, including Josh Jenkins with six and John Summerhayes with five.
"Josh (Jenkins) kicked 6.10 and passed off another half a dozen inside forward 50," Delmenico said.
"It was great to see John Summerhayes, who's also looking to secure his place in the side bob up with five, and he said Jenkins doesn't stop talking or directing, so our forward structure is in good shape."
Delmenico was pleased with the forward 50 entries, an area they had been working on after last week's game with Wycheproof-Narraport.
"Last week, we were very predictable down the line, so this week, our focus was to spread and open the ground up to get that clean entry and move quickly so the forwards had the right space to lead straight up the ground rather than in the pockets," he said.
The Tigers dominated clearances and at stoppage, allowing them to utilise their run and spread.
Trent Donnan's in-and-under work tore the Blues apart, along with the all-round game of Austin Mertz.
"Austin (Mertz) dominated all over the ground," Delmenico said.
"His run was fantastic, and delivery with his sweeping left foot to our forwards was excellent."
On a dower note, Matt Elliot will be sent for scans after twisting his knee in a contest.
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Nullawil has Adam Thomson's six-goal haul to thank for getting them over the line at Wedderburn.
The Maroons now jump to outright second with a game in hand of third-placed Wycheproof-Narraport.
The Demons have snuck into third ahead of their bye next week courtesy of their 69-point win over Charlton.
In the final game, Boort returned to the winner's column, accounting for St Arnaud at home, who is still searching for its first win of 2023.
