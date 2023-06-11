Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo too slick for Gisborne at Harry Trott Oval

By Richard Jones
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 11:30am
Stroobants sizzles as Bloods blitz Bulldogs
Stroobants sizzles as Bloods blitz Bulldogs

South Bendigo romped home to a 68-point win over reigning premiers Gisborne to strengthen their credentials as a looming BFNL top three prospect.

