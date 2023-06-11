Stroobants sizzles as Bloods blitz Bulldogs

South Bendigo romped home to a 68-point win over reigning premiers Gisborne to strengthen their credentials as a looming BFNL top three prospect.
Nailing eight goals to two in a dominant opening term the Bloods had only one quiet quarter - the second - as they clinically dispatched the Gardiner Reserve Dogs.
Steve Stroobants was on fire for South in the first quarter.
He drilled four of South's first stanza majors and was never actually subdued by the Gisborne defence match-long.
Stroobants was backed up by co-dangerous forwards Will Keck (four goals) and Brock Harvey (also 4) with the Bulldogs' backmen on the back foot match-long.
Gisborne did enjoy one productive quarter. They outscored the Bloods five goals to two in the second term, but then managed just one more goal for the day, with South winning 20.11 (131) to 8.15 (63).
It was Stroobants-time in the opening term. Kicking to the outer or cricket nets end the Bloods' key forward was strong overhead, grabbed front position in the chase when the ball was loose on the ground and was clinical with his set shots.
He started with a free kick when pushed out in a marking contest, twice was right on-line after marking long kicks from playing coach Nathan Horbury and capped the quarter off with a major for an over-the-shoulder free kick.
Harvey and Brody Haddow were also on-line while hard-running Horbury ran onto an accurate pass and goaled without breaking stride.
Then it was the Bulldogs' turn in the second quarter.
On-baller Luke Ellings made no mistake from a free kick paid on the outer half-forward flank, followed up by another Bulldogs' major from Matthew Merrett.
Jack Reaper grabbed a mark at centre half-forward and drilled the Dogs' fifth, followed up moments later by a goal to James Fox.
There wasn't much between the sides with the Bloods ahead by 21 points: 10.4 to 6.7.
Another Gisborne major off the boot of Braidon Blake reduced the margin even further, but that was the end of the Gisborne fight-back.
The Bloods added six goals to nil in the all-important third quarter while Brayden Torpey and Andy Van Heumen completely shut down the Gisborne attack.
Coach Horbury intercepted a Bulldogs' clearing kick to nail South's 12th major, while a diving Keck took a fine mark 35m out and just scraped another South goal through the big sticks.
Horbury was again the centre of attention when he marked a clearing Gisborne defensive kick and passed accurately to Stroobants who banged home another South goal.
Harvey drilled the set shot of the day when from wide out and just in from the boundary line adjacent to the cricket nets he carefully nailed South's 15th goal.
The Bloods added another four majors in the final term, but at least the Bulldogs added to their tally when Hayden Doricic landed their only second half major.
It came at the 16-minute mark of the closing term, not long after Isaiah Miller had trickled home the Bloods 19th to cap off a 50m penalty.
