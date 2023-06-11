Some of the brightest and most creative artistic minds in Bendigo have been recognised at the 2023 Raw Arts awards during a ceremony at The Capital.
The awards, specifically catering to people 25 and under were split among four categories including visual arts, literature, performing arts and short film.
More than 90 young people nominated for the awards with only four coming away winners and four others being highly commended.
MORE NEWS:
In the literature award Anna Dunnicliff-Wells was announced as the winner with her written piece, A Moment of Clarity while Levity Camilleri was highly commended with Sadie Aberune Knows Herself.
Ryan McPartlane took out the performing arts award with a musical performance while Dinali Dharmadasa was highly commended in dance.
Sara Hancock's So Called Parasites short film took out the top prize with Jin Turpie's, Moving On getting a highly commneded.
In the final category, visual arts, Bethany Mansfield's oil on linen piece, Here's my anchor; the one that also has gold within their porcelain was deemed the best.
Highly commended in visual arts went to Tess Sillery's The Human Plague sculpture.
A separate category, the YoBendigo/Ambedo award, which centred on a young person's experience in Bendigo was taken out by Sammy Johnston with a literary piece titled Gluttony.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said it was a stunning display of talent in the Bendigo area.
"We received wonderful applications from artists, writers, film makers and performers aged 5 to 25, from 28 suburbs and small towns across the region," she said.
READ NOW:
"I congratulate the winners and all those who have contributed to RAW this year and shared their talent, imagination and stories."
Winners in each category received a $1,000 cash prize and a $250 was awarded to highly commended the artists.
The winner of the Ambedo prize is awarded $500.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.