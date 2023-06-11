Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's young artistic talent displayed at 2023 Raw Arts awards

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
The winners of the 2023 Raw Art awards. Picture supplied.
Some of the brightest and most creative artistic minds in Bendigo have been recognised at the 2023 Raw Arts awards during a ceremony at The Capital.

