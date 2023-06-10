Bendigo Advertiser
Goal shooter suffers knee injury in big Kangaroo Flat win at Kyneton

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 11 2023 - 9:18am, first published June 10 2023 - 10:10am
Lou Dupuy
AN AUDACIOUS 38-goal win by Kangaroo Flat against Kyneton has been soured by a major knee injury to powerful goal shooter Lou Dupuy.

