AN AUDACIOUS 38-goal win by Kangaroo Flat against Kyneton has been soured by a major knee injury to powerful goal shooter Lou Dupuy.
The Roos jumped from fourth to third spot on the ladder with a convincing, but hard-fought 72-34 win on the Tigers' home court.
But some of the gloss of a brave victory was taken off as a result of the heartbreaking injury to their goal shooter.
It's not the first time Dupuy has suffered a knee injury, falling victim in a 2014 grand final loss to North Bendigo while playing for HDFNL club Colbinabbin.
Coach Jayden Cowling said the fingers of all at Dower Park were crossed for their teammate.
"She's obviously had a knee issue in the past when playing at Colbo, but she is going to hospital tonight (Saturday) to see what they can do," he said.
"Monday's a public holiday, but hopefully Tuesday we will know a bit more.
"We're not having a good run with injuries."
Kangaroo Flat has already lost young midcourter Ella Wicks to a season-ending ACL injury in 2023.
Star midcourter Chelsea Sartori has also spent time on the sidelines this season, but was a wonderful contributor in the win over Kyneton.
The Roos showed plenty of courage. First, to overcome a three-goal deficit at quarter time, and second, to battle on with their minds clouded with thoughts for their fallen teammate.
"It was tough watching Lou go down, but the girls fought hard for a good win," the Roos coach said.
"We were fairly rattled early and were down by six (goals) at one stage. And the girls were pretty shaken by what happened to Lou.
"But it fired them up in a way too.
"I was really proud of the girls for pushing it out in the final three quarters, scoring 20-plus goals in each of them."
The opening quarter went against the trend of most of Kyneton's matches this season, with the Tigers having been notoriously slow starters.
There were no such issues evident on Saturday.
Cowling said the Roos had fully prepared for a testing encounter against the Tigers, who showed plenty of grit of their own in an emotional win over Eaglehawk in round seven.
"We said all week at training that Kyneton would be tough, they have some quality players," he said.
"They definitely had their chances early, but we were able to get on top."
Milly Wicks took Dupuy's place at goal shooter and ended the match as one of the Roos' best.
The former 17-and-under league best and fairest's versatility across the court has been a key in the Roos' brilliant run of form since the cancelled 2020 season.
"She played goals during juniors, but has mostly stuck to the midcourt," Cowling said.
"I think she's played almost every single position for Kangaroo Flat the last couple of seasons.
"I can throw her into defence if I want to, she's spent plenty of time in the midcourt, and now she's doing well in goals.
"She's just the ultimate team player. We're very lucky to have her."
Ingrid Hopkins was another standout performer for Kangaroo Flat in defence, sparking the Roos when she came on after starting the game on the bench.
"To be honest, they all deserved an award today," Cowling said.
"It's pretty hard when you see a teammate go down to pick yourself up, but to produce a performance like that, they should be very proud."
For Kyneton, goaler Claire Oakley was again missing with the thumb injury she sustained in a VNL game late last month.
The Tigers slipped from sixth to seventh on the ladder, making way for Strathfieldsaye, which defeated Maryborough by 30 goals on Saturday.
The Storm and Tigers have matching 3-4-1 records.
