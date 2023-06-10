GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer has hailed a 32-goal triumph over South Bendigo as likely the Bulldogs' most complete performance of the season so far.
The Bulldogs, led by another standout game from star recruit Zoe Davies and big contributions from BFNL representative team members Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson, defeated the Bloods 59-27 at Harry Trott Oval.
It was enough to catapult them back into second spot on the ladder, ahead on percentage of Kangaroo Flat.
The Bulldogs had surrendered second spot to Castlemaine following their six-goal loss to Sandhurst in round seven.
After building a promising five-goal lead at quarter time, Gisborne blew the game open with a ruthless 15-7 second term.
The Bulldogs never relented and increased the margin by 12 goals in the third quarter and seven in the last to round out a convincing win.
In a magnificent defensive effort, the Bulldogs conceded only four goals in the final 15-minutes.
Rymer praised a solid 'across the court' effort from the Bulldogs.
"It was one of those days where you felt the girls were really connecting on court and probably the most connected we have been for a while," she said.
"It was really good to see some of the structures and plays we have been working on get put into place and executed and just the confidence the girls have in each other.
"I thought it was a really well-rounded team effort. And it was like that in every grade of netball.
"It felt like the girls said they weren't happy with that result last week, so let's put our foot down this week and do something about it."
The clash against loomed as a bit of a danger game for the Bulldogs, who were beaten by the Bloods, in Bendigo last season.
A comprehensive win was their sixth from eight games this season and has them on track to finish the first half of the home and away season in second position if they can get past eighth-placed Maryborough next weekend.
Rymer branded Davies as a major influence in the big win and reserved praise for young goal shooter Torie Skrijel, who has made a seamless transition to A-grade netball, after winning the 17-and-under league best and fairest medal and a premiership last season.
"All the girls played their role today, it was a good team effort. I couldn't fault them," she said.
"There was an element of having something to prove, but it was nice to see them play well."
South Bendigo players wore a black armband as a mark of respect following the death this week of coach Jannelle Hobbs' father Arthur Thomas Bonney.
Hobbs did not coach the Bloods on Saturday.
South Bendigo will end its first half of season commitments with a tough encounter against a rebounding Castlemaine next weekend.
