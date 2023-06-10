USED to being the hunted, reigning premiers Sandhurst passed another big test with flying colours on Saturday, defeating fellow premiership contender Castlemaine by 21 goals at the QEO.
The Dragons, propelled by an outstanding first quarter in which they built up a 10-goal lead at the first change of ends, inflicted a 55-34 defeat on the Magpies.
Without cutting into the margin, Castlemaine was able to keep the contest on an even keel through the middle two quarters.
But any hopes of a comeback from 12 goals down at three quarter time for the Magpies were quickly doused after the Dragons, led by some quality goal shooting from Bec Smith and Kelsey Meade and plenty of great work further up the court, scored the first 10 goals of the final quarter.
A slick and professional victory was the Dragons' eighth straight of the season, giving them a six point break over second-placed Gisborne and third-placed Kangaroo Flat, which both notched up convincing wins on Saturday against South Bendigo and Kyneton respectively.
The win, however, did come at a cost for Sandhurst, with one of their defensive stars Sophie Shoebridge forced from the court in the third quarter with a slightly dislocated shoulder.
Dragons coach Tamara Gilchrist said the club doctor had cleared Shoebridge, who had been selected in the BFNL team to represent the league at next weekend's Association Championships in Melbourne, of major damage, with early indications she would miss at least the next two games.
"It's lucky we have so much depth at the club that we can keep bringing players up," she said.
"Tess Keating came on for her first A-grade stint this year and she was awesome and did an outstanding job.
"Our defensive pressure is something we focus so much on. We try and do the work before it gets to the ring defenders, so it's not left up to them to get a stop. Everyone all over the court has to do the work.
"But defensive pressure is a main focus of our whole structure."
The Dragons were already without versatile defender Ruby Turner (ankle injury) and goal keeper Imogen Sexton (overseas) on Saturday.
Gilchrist praised her team's work ethic and commitment across the four quarters.
"It was a tough game, but we really worked hard in the first quarter and set ourselves up," she said.
"When you set yourselves up like that, you hope for a good finish.
"We found ourselves in a real slog for the next three quarters, but to the girls' credit they just kept pushing and working hard for each other. To put an extra 10 goals on at the start of the last quarter was awesome."
Having rarely been at full-strength this season, Castlemaine was without goaler Mikaela Vaughan and the versatile Caitlin Richardson for the clash against Sandhurst.
Given the uncertain nature of the Magpies line-up, Gilchrist admitted to being a little wary going into the game.
"We knew we were coming into a really tough contest, but weren't sure what their line-up would look like," she said.
"But they had a mountain of quality players out there today, who rattled us at different times, but we did a super job.
"We're really happy with this current block of games (including Gisborne last week and Kangaroo Flat in two weeks time) and enjoying the tough netball.
"Having these same games at the end of the (home and away) season will really pay off for us going into finals as we will be challenged again by some of these top two and three teams and that's exactly what we want."
On a day where all eight Dragons players who took to the court significantly contributed to the win, it was hard to go past centre Meg Williams and goal defence Heather Oliver as their best players.
While no harm was done to their standing as a top-three threat, the loss did prove costly in one aspect for Castlemaine.
The Magpies dropped from second on the ladder to fourth and now trail Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat by two points.
Castlemaine co-coach Gary Cooke said the Magpies had paid dearly for a poor first quarter.
"They put us under so much pressure that we were on the back foot the whole time," he said.
"We made some adjustments and recognised quickly what was happening out there; they were really congesting the space.
"But in the second quarter we were able to open it up a bit and the girls' heads started turning and we were able to stay with them in the second and third.
"But once a team like Sandhurst gets a start like that, it's very hard to pull it back.
"They are a quality team, all you can do is try and match it with them, but it is hard to do against Sandhurst.
"It's good to get tough games like that done and now we move on to the next one."
Cooke praised co-coach Fiona Fowler as easily the Magpies' best four quarter performer and Montaya Sardi for her persistence at centre and wing attack.
"Everyone was in waves, but I thought Fi was consistent throughout, while Montaya had a really good second and third quarters, which made a difference during that part of the game," he said.
The Magpies will look to rebound next weekend against South Bendigo, which lost 59-27 to Gisborne, at Harry Trott Oval.
A win would put them eight points clear of the fifth-placed Bloods at the halfway point of the home and away season.
In other games, Eaglehawk broke though for its first win of the year with a 63-25 victory at Golden Square; Strathfieldsaye moved into sixth position with a 69-39 win over Maryborough; and Kangaroo Flat overcame a sluggish start to beat Kyneton 72-34.
The Roos win at Kyneton was soured by a serious knee injury to goal shooter Lou Dupuy, who was hospitalised on Saturday night.
