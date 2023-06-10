Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Photos

Golden Square defeats Eaglehawk by three points in BFNL thriller

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:40pm, first published June 10 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Joel Brett after kicking the winning goal against Eaglehawk. Picture by Noni Hyett
Golden Square's Joel Brett after kicking the winning goal against Eaglehawk. Picture by Noni Hyett

Eaglehawk slumped to its third-straight heartbreaking loss in round eight of the BFNL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.