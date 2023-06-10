Eaglehawk slumped to its third-straight heartbreaking loss in round eight of the BFNL.
After losing to Kangaroo Flat by three points in round six and Kyneton by one point after the final siren in round seven, the Hawks fell to Golden Square by three points at Wade Street on Saturday, 10.10 (70) to 9.13 (67).
In an eerily similar outcome to the Kyneton clash, Eaglehawk led by 17 points midway through the final quarter, but didn't put the game away.
Golden Square, who had been outplayed after quarter-time, needed a hero and it was Joel Brett who put on his cape, kicking the final three goals of the game.
The reigning Ron Best Medal winner kicked his third goal of the day from the goal line to cut the deficit to 11 points and then kicked truly on the run to bring the Dogs within four points at the 22-minute mark.
For the next five minutes the Hawks did everything right to shut the Dogs down. They closed down space and their back six stood up under pressure.
One lapse was all it took for the Dogs to pounce.
The Dogs swept the ball from their defensive goal square all the way along the social rooms wing and Jayden Burke kicked long to Brett, who marked 40m out on a 45 degree angle at the 28-minute mark.
His set shot sailed through to put the Dogs in front and one minute later the final siren sounded
The Dogs celebrated, while many of the Hawks slumped to the turf in disbelief.
"You could watch the last three minutes of the last three weeks and pick out things that we could have done differently, but realistically there's things across all parts of the game that we need to work on,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"Goal kicking hurt us again today. The shots we missed today were gettable. It wasn't as if we were missing shots from the boundary.
"They were 35m-40m out on slight angles... you've got to hit them to win games.
"If I'm being completely honest, it's not today's loss that hurts, it's the other two (games)."
Golden Square dodged a bullet.
The Dogs played good footy in the opening quarter and the final 10 minutes, but in between they were beaten around the ball by the Hawks.
Square kicked the only three goals of the first term and looked capable of putting a gap on an Eaglehawk side that was without two of its most important players Jarryn Geary (groin) and Clayton Holmes (jaw).
However, the second and third quarters were a different story.
It was only Eaglehawk's poor converting and a late Tom Toma snap from a stoppage that kept Square in front at the main break.
The Hawks looked the better side in general play in the second term despite having Jack Thompson sent off for 15 minutes for a high bump on Brett.
Eaglehawk missed two set shots in the opening two minutes of the third quarter, while Square half-forward Zav Murley kicked truly with the Dogs' first foray forward of the half to give his side a 15-point advantage.
The momentum changed when Noah Wheeler, who was one of the Borough's best all day, kicked two goals in two minutes to cut Square's lead to three points.
Brett's second goal of the game briefly steadied the ship for Square, but the Hawks dominated the final 10 minutes of the third term.
Cam McGlashan nailed a set shot from the pocket before the classy Lewin Davis showed a great turn of foot to burn off his Square opponents and kick a brilliant goal from deep in the pool pocket to give the Hawks the lead.
They had two more opportunities to extend their lead late in the quarter, but they missed both chances and had to settle for a five-point lead at the final break.
The final quarter started brilliantly for Eaglehawk after Billy Evans capitalised on a Square turnover, with a fine tap-on to Charlie Hillier, who found McGlashan in the goal square.
The next 10 minutes were a slog and it was hard to see where Square was going to get its next goal from.
Jayden Burke was swung from defence into attack, but no sooner had that move been made, Evans found space inside 50 and snuck home his set shot to give the Hawks what appeared to be a match-winning lead.
The Dogs hadn't kicked a goal in half an hour of play and had only kicked four goals since quarter-time - even their most parochial supporters thought they were in trouble.
They need not have been worried.
Burke started to get his hands on the ball across half-forward, Toma Toma and Jake Thrum had some key possessions through the middle of the ground and Brett showed how important conversion is.
He had three kicks in the final 10 minutes for three goals. He finished the day with five goals, including Square's final four goals of the match.
Through eight rounds the Dogs are 6-2 and in second place on the ladder.
They're well-placed to finish inside the top three, but their inconsistent play within matches would be a concern for coach Christian Carter.
After starting the season 5-0, the Hawks are now 5-3 and only half a game inside the top five ahead of a date with the undefeated Sandhurst next weekend, which will mark the halfway point of the season.
"I thought we had a lot of positives to take out of today's game,'' Matheson said.
"Jack O'Shannessy is only 16 and is playing really good senior footy, Charlie Hillier is only 17 and was playing his second game and Bailey Ilsley is only a kid and he's been terrific for us in the ruck.
"The first quarter we didn't look like it and then Jack Thompson got sent off at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter.
"There was a chance the game could have been over by half-time, but I thought the boys showed a lot of resilience and ticker.
"Our best is good enough, we've just got to find it."
