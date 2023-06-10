Bendigo Advertiser
First time gallery painter Pearl Doherty prepares for opening

By Ben Loughran
Updated June 10 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Castlemaine painter Pearl Doherty says she is excited to open first gallery on June 16. Picture by Ben Loughran
At just 23 years old Castlemaine's Pearl Doherty says she is "excited" to be opening her first gallery showcase on June 16.

