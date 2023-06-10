At just 23 years old Castlemaine's Pearl Doherty says she is "excited" to be opening her first gallery showcase on June 16.
The series of works, titled In Spirit, will be put up on June 14 and will be on display for the rest of the month at the Castlemaine contemporary art space
Doherty said she first began painting the series after having this rush to create and it was only after complete over 20 designs, did she get approached while at work about the prospect of creating her own showcase.
MORE NEWS:
She said it felt as those the start "aligned" and she jumped at the opportunity.
"I have been creative my whole life and I have always loved drawing and painting," she said.
"Recently, in the last three months I have felt this need to make a lot of paintings and I was not really thinking about doing a show or anything.
"I just had this urge."
Doherty said although there was no official motif which bound all the works together, they were still connected under the same thinking in which they were created.
"It started as sort of a meditation process, I would just sit down and start something and not really think about what I was trying to make," she said.
"I wanted to see what would come out of my mind and my hands.
"Most of (the pieces) have that in common that I do not have a process with making huge decisions...I guess that is what I meant by In Spirit just me being there by myself with not too much control."
The artist said designing and painting the works was a "processless process" with each one taking about a week to complete.
She said a key philosophy of hers was the belief for people to chase what they are passionate about and express themselves how they want to.
READ NOW:
"It fills me to inspire other people doing their own thing," she said
"It does not have to be perfect...I want to just be able to create freely and just put that out there and show people like you do not have to be a perfectionist."
The gallery opening starts at 6pm and also on display at the gallery will be the works of fellow artist Tobias Richardson.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.