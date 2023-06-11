Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kyneton's Leslie Binns 'thrilled' to receive OAM recognition

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:09am, first published June 11 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Production designer Leslie Binns OAM has now received the national nod. Picture by Ben Loughran.
Production designer Leslie Binns OAM has now received the national nod. Picture by Ben Loughran.

A production designer, an Emmy nominee, a world traveler, a Maasi Elder and now an OAM recipient, Kyneton's Leslie Binns has lived quite an extraordinary life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.