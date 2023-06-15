Bendigo Advertiser
Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:47am
South Bendigo forward Will Keck has kicked 24 goals for the Bloods across the first eight rounds of the BFNL season. Picture by Darren Howe.
South Bendigo forward Will Keck has kicked 24 goals for the Bloods across the first eight rounds of the BFNL season. Picture by Darren Howe.

BENDIGO LEAGUE – ROUND 9

GISBORNE v MARYBOROUGH

2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.

