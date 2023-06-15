Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
It's sounding like a broken record, but sluggish starts and missed opportunities continue to plague Gisborne.
Four losses in a row now for the reigning premiers during which they have kicked a combined 31.50 and faced quarter-time scorelines of 14-51 (v South Bendigo), 4-25 (v Sandhurst), 7-49 (v Golden Square) and 11-26 (v Kyneton).
Having said that, would expect the Bulldogs to comfortably return to the winner's list for the first time since round four against the winless Magpies, who in what continues to be an extremely tough season have had their own problems getting out of the blocks being an average of 37 points down at quarter-time.
Last time: Gisborne 26.24 (180) def Maryborough 1.2 (8).
Since 2010: Gisborne 22; Maryborough 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
The Bloods now have Premier Data's No.1 ranked player in midfielder Brody Haddow who has put together four consecutive games of 35, 42, 34 and 35 touches, while showing their diversity in attack they also boast three of the league's top six goalkickers - Will Keck (24), Steven Stroobants (24) and Brock Harvey (22).
Castlemaine over the past fortnight has been ultra competitive in first quarters against flag contenders Golden Square and Sandhurst before the scoreboard has blown out.
The challenge for the Magpies is to not only start well this week again, but sustain it for longer.
Last time: South Bendigo 20.16 (136) def Castlemaine 5.9 (39).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 19; Castlemaine 5.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Separated by only two rungs on the ladder, but contrasting momentum.
Sandhurst sits on top of the ladder undefeated, while the third-placed Hawks have now lost three in a row by a total of seven points.
With no Essendon or Collingwood playing this week it opens the door to a potential injection of VFL talent for the Dragons in Lachlan Tardrew, Sam Conforti and Cobi Maxted, plus the possible inclusions of Matt Thornton, Hamish Hosking and co-coach Bryce Curnow, who all missed last week's win over Castlemaine.
Similar to Gisborne, poor kicking has haunted the Hawks of late. In each of their three losses in a row to Golden Square (3 points), Kyneton (1 point) and Kangaroo Flat (3 points) they have kicked 29.43 compared to their opposition's 33.23.
You don't need to remind anyone at Eaglehawk of the saying "bad kicking is bad football" - hence the Hawks are only half-a-game inside the top five instead of being firmly entrenched.
Last time: Sandhurst 13.14 (92) def Eaglehawk 10.13 (73).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 12; Sandhurst 12.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
The Golden Square streak of consecutive wins over Kangaroo Flat now stands at 41 in a row, with the Roos' last win over their neighbours still round eight of 2001.
Nathan Johns is the latest Kangaroo Flat coach who will try to end the streak, with the Roos having roughly had 12 coaches since last beating Square all those years ago.
The Roos in what will be Jonathon Patton's first home game for the club can't afford to squander opportunities like last week when they kicked 4.13 against Kyneton, while the Bulldogs carry in four wins in a row during which class forward Joel Brett has kicked 24 goals.
Last time: Golden Square 23.23 (161) def Kangaroo Flat 7.3 (45).
Since 2010: Golden Square 23; Kangaroo Flat 0.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Very enticing game out at Tannery Lane between two teams that were slow to get going, but have built into the season over the past month.
Having been 2-3 Strathfieldsaye, which has star midfielder Callum McCarty having racked up 94 touches the past fortnight, has now strung together three wins on the trot, while from 0-3 Kyneton has won its past four games ahead of its attempt to win at Tannery Lane for the first time since ever having a 0-12 record at the ground.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 12.11 (83) def Kyneton 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Kyneton 2.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Big day on two fronts for Newbridge.
Firstly, the club makes it long awaited return home for its first game this year at Riverside Park following last October's flooding.
It has been eight months of hard work for the Maroons to get to Saturday, as well as plenty of kilometres clocked up playing all eight games so far on the road.
Secondly, stalwart Chris Dixon will play his 300th club game for the Maroons, adding to the occasion against the Demons, who Newbridge's only win of the season has come against in round one by 18 points.
Last time: Newbridge 10.7 (67) def Calivil United 7.7 (49).
Since 2010: Newbridge 14; Calivil United 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Still half a season to go, but this game has plenty riding on it in terms of the double chance come finals.
Right now, the Bears (6-2, 116.2%) are third, one game ahead of the Blues (5-3, 126.3%).
Given what's at stake in terms of their double chance prospects, reckon this is probably the biggest game Inglewood has played for 20 years.
The Bears have won their past three, while the Blues are 5-1 in their past six, with the scene set for a cracking contest.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 14.12 (96) def Inglewood 11.17 (83).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 21; Inglewood 4.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Should be another convincing victory for the Panthers, who begin the second half of the season 8-0 with an average winning margin of 132 points, while the Eagles are at 2-6.
Could be interesting to note some of the chatter off-field among the two clubs given both have now made their intentions clear that they want to leave the LVFNL and join the HDFNL in 2024.
Last time: Marong 19.14 (128) def Maiden Gully YCW 0.1 (1).
Since 2010: Marong 15; Maiden Gully YCW 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Been an extended mid-season break for Bridgewater, which has had both its club and general bye in consecutive weeks.
Both the Mean Machine and Superoos are coming off heavy losses to Marong in their last game, with Bridgewater going down by 141 points and Mitiamo by 180 points to the pace-setters.
Would expect Bridgewater at home and having so far been able to handle every team below it, of which Mitiamo is, to get the job done.
Last time: Bridgewater 20.18 (138) def Mitiamo 5.4 (34).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 23; Mitiamo 6.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
The first half of the season closes out with the grand final rematch as Lockington-Bamawm United hosts Mount Pleasant.
When they last met the Cats captured the 2022 flag with a 20-point win.
As they prepare to face off again it's the Blues who have been the more impressive side so far this year at 5-2, while the Cats are 3-4 and yet to beat a side above them.
Will be interesting to see if there's a bit of rust early that Mount Pleasant has to shake off given it will be the Blues' first game in 21 days.
Last time: LBU 13.11 (89) def Mount Pleasant 10.9 (69).
Since 2010: LBU 20; Mount Pleasant 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
North Bendigo continues to tick the wins off.
It's now seven from seven for the ladder-leading Bulldogs, which includes victories over fellow top-five sides Heathcote and White Hills in their past two outings.
While the Bulldogs' formline is strong, the Bloods have lost their past four games and have had plenty of problems against the Bulldogs in the past having lost 20 in a row against North Bendigo by an average of 95 points.
A key out for the Bulldogs with skipper Aarryn Craig to miss with a one-game suspension.
Last time: North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 2.9 (21).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Elmore 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Huntly is still chasing that elusive first win of the season in what has been a tough year for the Hawks.
However, the struggles the Hawks are currently facing are what Heathcote has had to spend the best part of the past decade working through, with the Saints having come through the other side to now be very much a genuine contender.
Saints' forward Corey Grindlay now has 41 goals for the season, with the next best Heathcote goalkickers Kai Cavallaro and Liam Jacques with a distant eight.
Last time: Heathcote 8.10 (58) def Huntly 7.10 (52).
Since 2010: Huntly 16; Heathcote 7.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Can't recall too many times this century where White Hills has gone in as favourites against Colbinabbin.
But the Demons do in this clash at home on what's a big day for the club, which is raising money for MND with a Big Freeze slide of its own.
The Demons will be looking to pick up from where they left off last round when they belted Huntly by 152 points, while Colbinabbin at 2-5 and in an unfamiliar 7th position really needs to get its season rolling now if it's going to build some momentum in the back half.
Last time: Colbinabbin 17.9 (111) def White Hills 11.10 (76).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 20; White Hills 5.
