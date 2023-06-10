SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Golden Square 10.10 (70) d Eaglehawk 9.13 (67)
South Bendigo 20.11. (131) d Gisborne 8.15 (63)
Maryborough 5.6 (36) lt Strathfieldsaye 24.26 (170)
Sandhurst 18.11 (119) d Castlemaine 5.4 (34)
Kyneton 10.15 (75) d Kangaroo Flat 5.7 (37)
Boort 12.14 (86) d St Arnaud 3.5 (23)
Wedderburn 9.15 (69) lt Nullawil 11.9 (75)
Wycheproof-Narraport 14.12 (96) d Charlton 3.9 (27)
Donald 6.8 (44) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 24.20 (164)
