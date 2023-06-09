Bendigo Advertiser

It's Friday night. Must be fish and chips time

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 9:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's something nice about the simple treat of fish and chips at the end of a working week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.