It's Friday night. Must be fish and chips time

There's something nice about the simple treat of fish and chips at the end of a working week.
And it seems I'm not the only one in Bendigo who is in love with the idea.
On a cold, wintry night on Friday I dropped by my regular haunt to find people after their dinner crowded in the warmth of the waiting area or spilling out on the pavement.
The wait, of 30 minutes, was worth it. The owner said the rush starts from 5.30pm. At 8pm when I picked up my order they were still going flat out.
In these tougher times, it seems to be a takeaway meal of choice - either for expense or, perhaps, rekindling memories.
Mention fish and chips in our office and you instantly get a whole slew of recollections. Of childhood, of religion, of road trips and seaside visits.
I have fond memories of ripping open the end of a packet of chips and digging my hand deep into it to find the fluffy, hot wonderfulness inside. It kept them warm, and if by the sea, away from marauding seagulls.
An office early in my career used to buy a mountain of chips for morning tea and line up the tomato sauce and soy sauce for dipping. They didn't last long.
There is something comforting about chips and whatever you have with them. Fish, hamburgers, dim sims.
And, if you want an extra fried treat, throw in a deep fried Mars bar for afters.
Have a great weekend.
Juanita Greville, Editor.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
