Blue-green algae warning for Laanecoorie removed after 135 days

A blue-green algae warning for Laanecoorie Reservoir has been removed after 135 days, the longest active warning since records began in 2003.
The change comes after a significant drop in algae levels.
Goulburn Murray Water issued the warning for Laanecoorie in January 2023.
GMW will keep monitoring water quality and if blue-green algae reach levels deemed unsafe by national health guidelines, a warning will again be issued.
To keep up to date with current blue-green algae warnings at www.g- water.com.au/news/bga or by phone 1800 013 357 and selecting the BGA information.
