Blue-green algae warning for Laanecoorie removed after 135 days

Updated June 9 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:34pm
The blue-green algae warning has been lifted from Laanecoorie Reservoir. Picture supplied
A blue-green algae warning for Laanecoorie Reservoir has been removed after 135 days, the longest active warning since records began in 2003.

