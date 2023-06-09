Bendigo Advertiser
Honour guard for Dallas Keogh-Frankling, in pictures

Updated June 9 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 6:00pm
MOURNERS gathered in their hundreds on Friday to pay tribute to Dallas Keogh-Frankling, whose death two weeks ago set shockwaves through Castlemaine and the wider region's football community.

