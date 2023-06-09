MOURNERS gathered in their hundreds on Friday to pay tribute to Dallas Keogh-Frankling, whose death two weeks ago set shockwaves through Castlemaine and the wider region's football community.
Streets were closed as friends and family created an honour guard to see the funeral procession off from the church, in a sign of how many lives the 17-year-old had touched in his brief time on Earth.
Many donned sports guernseys as a tribute to Dallas's love of sport and, especially, football.
