Campbells Creek Football Netball Club will be shooting more goals and growing its ranks with $250,000 from the state government to upgrade its netball court.
The club was among 11 sports facilities across Victoria to share in more than $2.5 million from the 2022-23 Country Football and Netball Program.
The project will involve the re-orientation and reconstruction of the Campbells Creek Recreation Reserve Netball Court.
The new acrylic court will be NV compliant and include 200 Lux LED Lighting and shelter.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards acknowledged the support of Mount Alexander Shire Council and the Campbells Creek Football Netball Club in advocating for the project.
"Footy and netball clubs are the heart and soul of Central Victoria," she said.
"This boost will go a long way to helping Campbells Creek cater for the growing numbers of people keen to get involved in grassroots sport, providing more opportunities for locals to play."
The Country Football and Netball Program is a partnership with Netball Victoria, the AFL, and AFL Victoria and was established in 2005 to help netball and football clubs across the state to meet growing demand and welcome even more members.
So far, the program has delivered more than $37.5 million to more than 560 projects.
It helps local councils replace and upgrade ageing grounds and facilities for football and netball clubs across regional Victoria.
