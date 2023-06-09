Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Difficult contests await Bendigo City FC seniors, under-18s

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City under-18s are a good chance to earn their first points of the NPL1 season on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo City under-18s are a good chance to earn their first points of the NPL1 season on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo City FC is primed for one of its most important weekends of the soccer season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.