Bendigo City FC is primed for one of its most important weekends of the soccer season.
The seniors host State League Five leaders Balmoral, while the under-18s tackle Eltham in the elite NPL1 under-18 league.
On the rebound from a shock defeat to Ballarat last weekend, the Bendigo City seniors would dearly love to become the first team this season to take at least one point off Balmoral.
The title favourites have 10 wins from 10 games and lead second-placed West Point by eight points and third-placed Bendigo by nine points.
"Balmoral is very experienced and a very good side,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"They've signed several ex-NPL players and they deserve to be favourites to win the league.
"After our disappointing result last week this is exactly the challenge we needed.
"I thought our intensity was poor last week, so we've asked the boys for a lift in that area and training this week has been really good.
"It's going to be a huge game and it's one all the boys are really up for."
Number one goalkeeper Lachlan Priest will miss at least the next two matches after suffering a heavy concussion last weekend.
Saturday could be the day the Bendigo City under-18s claim an historic first point in the NPL.
After a tough schedule to open the season, Bendigo City hosts Eltham - a team it defeated in the grading games earlier this season.
"While the results haven't gone our way so far, we've been playing some really good football,'' Thomas said.
"That's pleasing for the players' development and we know that there's a good result coming just around the corner.
"Hopefully, it comes this weekend."
Eltham has one win and one draw from its first six games and is in 10th place - two spots ahead of Bendigo City.
Bendigo City under-18s welcome back central defender Archie Goudie for his first game of the season.
"He'll make a massive difference to the team,'' Thomas said of Goudie.
"Whether he starts or comes off the bench, we're not sure yet, but he'll play an important role.
"He's a former captain of this group and he adds some strength to our defence."
The under-18 game starts at 1pm at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve, with the reserves and seniors to kick-off at 3pm and 5pm respectively.
