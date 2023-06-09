Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Gisborne face season defining match at South Bendigo

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo player coach Nathan Horbury has recovered from injury to suit up against Gisborne on Saturday.
South Bendigo player coach Nathan Horbury has recovered from injury to suit up against Gisborne on Saturday.

South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury returns to the field for the first time since round five for Saturday's clash against an expected desperate Gisborne outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.