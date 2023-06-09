South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury returns to the field for the first time since round five for Saturday's clash against an expected desperate Gisborne outfit.
While it might only be round eight, this is do or die for the Bulldogs, who sit at 2-5 and should they lose would likely be three games and percentage out of the top five.
For the Bloods, this week is followed by a trip to Castlemaine, where they'd be unbackable favourites, so a win here should see them go 6-3 at the season's halfway point.
The magnitude of difference between 6-3 and 5-4 is not lost on Horbury.
"If we can get the job done this weekend, then potentially at Castlemaine, it puts us where we want to be," he said.
"A few teams are chasing us on the same points, so it's an eight-point game to get ahead of the pack.
The task for the Bulldogs has gotten harder with Zac Denahy not listed on the team sheet, leaving them without either of their spearheads in, himself and Pat McKenna.
How the Bulldogs will conjure a winning score could be the most intriguing part of the day, with Brad Fox's men only kicking a combined 13 goals in the past fortnight.
Zac's brother Jed has been named at full forward, but it might be down to the likes of midfielders Liam Spear, Luke Ellings, Seb Bell-Bartels and Flynn Lakey to create more damage on the scoreboard.
What will encourage the Bulldogs is the dimensions of Harry Trot Oval, which should suit their contested possession and clearance-based game, that still ranks amongst the top echelon in the BFNL.
Horbury is aware of this strength, but his charges have been working hard on these facets coming from the wide open spaces of the QEO, and while they haven't adapted so far, being 1-3 at their new home, he is seeing improvement week on week.
"It's disappointing our record at home, and we want this to be a hard ground for teams to come and play at," Horbury said.
"We've done a mountain of work on our contested play, and it's slowly getting there, and hopefully, this is the week it all clicks for us."
Fans can expect a ferocious afternoon, with South Bendigo ranking first (71) and Gisborne fourth (63.9) in the league for average tackles per game.
"They hit the contest really hard, so that's been a focus for us this week on where we need to match it with them," Horbury said.
"But we need to ensure we keep our structure on the outside instead of collapsing in on top of the contest, which we've done at times."
With Cooper Leon leaving for Europe following this game, the Bloods experimented last week against Maryborough throwing Isaiah Miller and Braydan Torpey up the ground while giving William Keck more midfield minutes.
Keck will continue to have extended periods through the guts, but Horbury said he was hesitant to "rob Peter to pay Paul" by permanently taking Miller and Torpey off the half-back line.
The evolution of Oscar White in 2023 should curtail the loss of Leon, with the usual wingman adding new strings to his bow this season by becoming one of the Bloods' most well-rounded midfielders.
His average of 25 disposals a game is up from 19.5 in 2022, while he has doubled his contested possession average.
"We brought him into the middle to be a line breaker like he's been on the wing, but his contested work has gone to another level.
"We all know his running capacity and ability to finish of games is elite, but he's starting to hit the scoreboard a bit more now, which is what the best midfielders do."
Sam Griffiths returns alongside Horbury, with Cody Brooks and Zac Sims (concussion) being the exclusions.
