A CASTLEMAINE teenager who died after a football match has been remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart and deep loyalty.
Mourners packed the town's St Mary's Catholic Church on Friday to remember Dallas Keogh-Frankling, and to hear tributes from his closest friends, his girlfriend and family members.
Born in Castlemaine to parents Regina and Mark, Dallas was both a beloved brother and best friend to older sibling Ashton.
He brought joy and laughter everywhere, reflecting his "beautiful soul", his uncle Keith McLean told the service.
"Dallas's sudden passing while playing the sport he loved, football, has left us grappling with an unimaginable loss," he said.
"It is difficult to comprehend how such a vibrant and promising life could be taken from us so soon."
Dallas collapsed in Kyneton a fortnight ago, where he had been playing for Castlemaine Football Netball Club's under-18s side.
He died from a ruptured spleen.
Mr McLean said everyone should remember Dallas as the incredible person he was, and the impact he had on everyone fortunate enough to know him.
"Dallas has a way of making others feel seen, heard and valued," he said.
"His genuine kindness touched the souls of many."
Dallas's girlfriend and some of his close friends lined up to tell the service about that generosity and loyalty. Their emotional speeches drew applause both in the church and elsewhere in the church grounds, where mourners unable to fit inside the church were watching the livestream.
Dallas's father Mark Frankling paid tribute to his son.
"To say I was immensely proud of the young man Dallas has become would be an understatement," he told the service.
Mr Frankling always knew when his 17-year-old was home because of the noise he would make as his size-12 feet carried him in.
"The walls would shake. I would sometimes have to yell out 'Dal, please try and walk a bit softer, you are wrecking the house'," he said.
Dallas was very competitive, Mr Frankling said. Losing could upset him but he was always quick to calm down and to give deep thought to how to do things better next time.
"His teammates always came first," his father said.
Dallas would have been incredibly proud of those teammates, who last weekend took to the field and defeated top-of-the-ladder Golden Square, Mr Frankling said.
"It certainly gave all involved a lift," he said.
Many of those playing on Castlemaine's under-18 team had been together since under-12s and some had known Dallas since kindergarten.
They had run onto the field for that match to an honour guard of opposition players, clubmates, friends and supporters as they prepared to play in tribute to Dallas.
On Friday, it was their turn to line up in an honour guard as Dallas left the church in a funeral hearse on a final journey to Harcourt Cemetery.
They were joined by hundreds of others standing side by side as a lone bagpiper led the funeral procession out of the church grounds and down Templeton Street.
Many of those in the guard were likely thinking about what so many of the service's speakers had said should be Dallas's legacy, including Mr Frankling
"We should all endeavour to be the best we can be," he had told that service.
"Don't ever stop doing what you love and enjoy every moment."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
