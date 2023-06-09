Bendigo's Brian Jones has owned his 1959 Desoto Firesweep for 17 years, but the classic car's history in his family goes back way further than that.
His father Alex bought the car in 1976 but later sold it - much to the annoyance of his son.
"I didn't like the idea of him selling it," Brian said. "As a kid I loved it.
"My father always had those big Yankee cars."
Brian's love of his father's Desoto sent him on a mission about 20 years ago to track it down.
"It sat in a shed at Newstead for 26 years. I chased it and got it back."
Body-wise the car was still in remarkably good condition when Brian found it.
"It still has the original interior and I just went through the mechanical side of it, which you needed to do having been sitting in a shed for so long," he said.
"But it was nice and straight and I just had to touch up the paint work. It's a pretty original car."
Only 93 of the Desoto Firesweeps were sold in Australia and Brian is only aware of 15 still on the roads.
It originally came with a 361 Big Block engine but Brian's father replaced it with a Dodge 318 Poly engine.
"It's got the same transmission in it - a three-speed TorqueFlite," Brian said.
"Plymouth (Chrysler) ran the same engines as Dodge and the transmission was bolted to it. It's cast-iron which weighs as much as the engine."
Brian drives the car as often as he can.
"I have a caravan in the same colours (jade metallic) and I pull it along," Brian said.
"I don't believe in getting a car and leaving it in the shed and not using it. You might as well not have it."
Brian's reason for his love of the car is a simple one.
"I love that era, the 1950s," he said. "It's got that style. Nothing looks like it now."
That style will be on display this King's Birthday Long Weekend when the Central Victorian Chrysler Club hosts its 16th annual Midstate Mopars Show and Shine.
About 60 classic cars will set off from Lake Weeroona on Saturday, June 10 for a cruise to the Daylesford Mill Market.
On Sunday, about 350 cars will gather outside the Town Hall Precinct for a show and shine event.
"We get cars from all over Australia," said Brian, who is president of the Central Victorian Chrysler Club.
"Queensland, there's a few coming from South Australia, Tasmania and all over Victoria.
"We generally get big crowds on the Sunday for the judging. About 5000 to 10,000 people come along during the day."
The Midstate Mopars is a fundraiser with money raised being donated to local charities.
In the 16 years it has been running, the event has donated $60,000 to local charities.
Sunday's show and shine starts at 8am and runs until 2pm.
