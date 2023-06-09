Mother and daughter duo excited for calisthenics competition

MOTHER and daughter duo Taneka and Bella Ruschmeyer are excited for their roles in Saturday night's Calisthenics Victoria Development Teams Competition.
Taneka will coach the North West Region junior team, while Bella will be a member of the North West Region intermediate team of 12 that performs in the competition at the Frankston Arts Centre from 6pm.
The competition is the culmination of what has been the first Calisthenics Victoria Development Team program, which began in March.
The program encompasses three regions - North West, North East and South East Victoria - at junior (ages 9-13) and intermediate (ages 14-17) level.
Tankea and Bella are from Sabelle Calisthenics in Golden Square where Taneka is the principal coach.
"The purpose of the inaugural development team is to provide high performance opportunities for those performers and coaches who would like the opportunity to extend their skills and development in calisthenics through representation of the region," Taneka said.
"This is the first year of the program and Calisthenics Victoria has done an amazing job in putting it together."
Taneka describes calisthenics as "a mix of gymnastics, dance and apparatus work".
"You will hear a lot of people quoted as saying calisthenics is fun, fitness and friendship and that really does sum it up," Taneka said.
