Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mother and daughter duo excited for calisthenics competition

Updated June 9 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella and Taneka Ruschmeyer from Sabelle Calisthenics in Golden Square will be part of Saturday night's Calisthenics Victoria Development Teams Competition with the North West Region at the Frankston Arts Centre.
Bella and Taneka Ruschmeyer from Sabelle Calisthenics in Golden Square will be part of Saturday night's Calisthenics Victoria Development Teams Competition with the North West Region at the Frankston Arts Centre.

MOTHER and daughter duo Taneka and Bella Ruschmeyer are excited for their roles in Saturday night's Calisthenics Victoria Development Teams Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.