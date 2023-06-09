Central Goldfields Shire's family-focused Go Goldfields program has earned a reprieve after the state government bowed to pressure to provide funding until the end of the year.
At its May meeting, council resolved to write to the state government to request $500,000 for the Go Goldfields program for the 2023/24 financial year.
In what appears to be a direct response, Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing announced this week that $225,000 would be allocated to the Go Goldfields Every Child Every Chance initiative.
Launched in November 2020, Every Child, Every Chance initiative (ECEC) aim is to ensure all families in the shire were supported in the early development of their children.
Ms Shing said the new investment would help provide certainty for the program as council planned beyond the end of this year.
While pleased with the funding turnaround, Central Goldfields Shire chief executive officer Lucy Roffey hinted more needed to be done to secure the long-term future of the program
"We are pleased and grateful to the Victorian Government for their quick response to our letter calling for the funding needed to continue our Go Goldfields Every Child Every Chance initiative," she said.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett also welcomed the news that funding for the program had been secured.
"This investment will support Go Goldfields and its partners to help continue to deliver programs to Maryborough's young people and their families," she said.
Ms Roffey agreed the initial input of $225,000 would give council certainty that the initiative could continue to the end of the year.
"Go Goldfields is a high priority for our council to address social disadvantage and ensure that children get the best start in life through programs that promote and support early literacy, numeracy, social-emotional skills, and overall school readiness," she said.
"We'll continue to advocate to the Victorian Government for the funding needed to continue the initiative into 2024 and beyond."
