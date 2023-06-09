Bendigo Advertiser
Govt announces $225,000 package for Go Goldfields

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 10 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:00am
The Go Goldfields program has been given a reprieve with funding promised until the end of the year. Picture supplied
Central Goldfields Shire's family-focused Go Goldfields program has earned a reprieve after the state government bowed to pressure to provide funding until the end of the year.

