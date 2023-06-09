Bendigo Advertiser
BASL juniors primed for Country Championships

Updated June 9 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:30pm
The BASL under-12 girls and under-12 boys squads braved wet conditions to play a practice match ahead of the Country Championships. Pictures by Darren Howe
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's elite junior players will take on regional Victoria's best players in Ballarat this weekend.

