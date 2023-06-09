BASL juniors primed for Country Championships

The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's elite junior players will take on regional Victoria's best players in Ballarat this weekend.
More than 170 players make-up the league's 11 representative squads to compete in the annual Country Championships.
Held over the three days of the King's Birthday long weekend, players aged 11-16 will take to the Ballarat fields to represent BASL against nine other regional associations.
BASL's six boys squads and five girls squads have been training together since early February at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve and have prepared well under the watchful eye of their coaches.
"I am very proud of how the players have developed and prepared over the past couple of months, and can't wait to see them out on the park together," BASL representative program head coach Louise McColl said this week.
BASL operations manager Lauren Stevens said the players will wear the blue and gold with pride.
"This is the pinnacle weekend for our representative squads, and one that we look forward to every year,'' Stevens said.
"It brings regional associations together, and celebrates players, coaches, staff and volunteers across regional football.
"It's wonderful to have all our BASL junior clubs represented within the program, with players coming from as far as Swan Hill.
"We are proud to say our coaching staff is made up of coaches from seven of our 10 junior clubs."
