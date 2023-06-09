As much as footy is a physical slog, the battle between the ears can mean the difference between a win or defeat, and Saturday's Kyneton and Kangaroo Flat clash looms as a contest of mindsets.
The Tigers are coming off an incredible after the siren victory at Eaglehawk, while Kangaroo Flat lowered their colours slightly at Strathfieldsaye after their own season-defining win over the Hawks the week before.
Can the Tigers ride the wave of momentum that's seen them not taste defeat since April?
Or will the come down after the emotional high like Flat themselves had seven days ago, bring the yellow and black back to the pack against a Roos side looking for redemption?
Roos coach Nathan Johns is hoping for the latter.
"We know last week doesn't show any reflection on the way we've played for the majority of this year," Johns said.
"But being able to back up the same amount of effort and pressure every week is something we need to do to prove that the Eaglehawk game wasn't a fluke.
"This is a massive and very gettable game for us."
In a big blow for the Roos chances, forward Harry Whitty will miss after receiving a one-match ban for striking.
He has been the Roos main man up forward the past fortnight nailing four goals in both of the last two rounds.
With former number one draft pick Jonathan Patton still a week away, it presents as the perfect opportunity for out-of-form key forward Angus Grant to be the focal point in attack.
"Angus (Grant) is under no illusion that he's not playing to the level he'd like," Johns said.
"He's just got to keep working and finding ways to get into the game.
"Not that he's in the window of going out of the team, but this gives him a chance to stamp his authority and show himself that he can play a key forward role in this side."
Johns said Grant would play out of the goal-square, but it will be his ability to bring the ball to ground for the Roos makeshift smaller front six that could be most important.
"We'll reconfigure a more energetic forward line to ensure we can lock it in because if we get our front half sorted, I'm confident we can get the job done."
Youngsters Lachie Raymond, third gamer Toby Balcke and the returning Xavier Dingfelder-Hope from an elbow infection will all play crucial roles in the gameplan.
One man who will have the Roos faithful nervous is the BFNL's most in-form player Cameron Manuel.
Last week's hero has had an incredible month of footy, averaging 31.3 disposals and 4.3 goals in his previous three outings.
Inside beast, Mitchell Trewhella is expected to take Manuel at contests.
Johns says it will be a "great lesson" for the young midfielder, whose stocks have risen massively in 2023, while Noah Furlong will have the job when Manuel inevitably pushes forward.
While Johns is under no illusion of Manuel's ability to tear a game apart singly handily as he did against the Hawks, he is not putting too big a focus into one player.
"Cameron (Manuel) is a superstar, and I have the highest respect for everything he's done in his footy career, but in terms of where our group is at, I don't like to individualise one person because that takes away from the flair and excitement we want to play with," he said.
If the Roos are to take the next step to being a more consistent team, they need to improve their third quarters.
They have won a single third term so far in 2023 and have conceded 20.32 (152) to 3.20 (38).
"There's no doubt it's been our Achilles heel," Johns said
"We've got to continue to try and find the right processes at half time, which includes myself.
"We might not have the answer this week, but it will come."
Tigers midfielder Lucas Iudica and Steven Georgiou have not been named, with Bendigo Pioneer Harrison Sheahan and Bailey McGee replacing them on the team sheet.
