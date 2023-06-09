Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's Funk Junkies to debut at Castlemaine Jazz Festival

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Funk Junkies will be on stage at the Castlemaine Jazz Festival this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe.
Bendigo's Funk Junkies will be on stage at the Castlemaine Jazz Festival this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe.

Jazz lovers rejoice - the Castlemaine Jazz Festival is on again this long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.