Jazz lovers rejoice - the Castlemaine Jazz Festival is on again this long weekend.
The Mount Alexander Shire town will be buzzing with three days of funk, soul and toe-tapping tunes to warm up visitors on a winter's weekend.
As well as nationally renowned artists such as Andrea Keller and Paul Williamson performing, some of the region's best musicians will also take to the stage.
Castlemaine's own violinist Nigel Maclean, who teaches music at several Bendigo schools, will be playing as well as the 24-piece ensemble Red Sand Band out of Bendigo.
Another Bendigo-based band making the trip down the road this weekend is Funk Junkies.
Funk Junkies come together to celebrate and share their love of - naturally enough - funk music.
It boasts a collection of some of central Victoria's finest musicians, with backgrounds in jazz, blues, soul, classical, funk, punk and everything in between.
Band member Colin Thompson said they were at their happiest when they let the groove take over and channel the irrepressible sounds of the 70s.
He said the band had most recently been writing and performing their own original funk tapestries.
"We still make time to play the grooves that first brought them together, by funk masters like The JBs, Idris Muhammad, Grover Washington Jr, Curtis Mayfield, The Meters and many more," Thompson said.
"This is the band that will take you to groove town, while they lay out a set of what Maceo Parker so fondly called 'happy music'."
Thompson said he was excited about the festival this weekend.
"We've played festivals and events of all sorts and sizes, but we're stoked to be making our Castlemaine Jazz Festival debut this weekend," he said.
"When we look at the line-ups we're part of, for our Saturday gig at Boomtown Winemakers Co-operative and our Sunday spot at Phee Broadway, we're excited and feeling blessed to be among such awesome bands.
"The full line-up and program are fantastic for this festival.
"The organisers really deserve to take a massive bow - and a holiday, once it's all done and dusted."
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival kicked off last night at the Theatre Royal.
It moves into full swing today with jazz singers and musicians strumming and picking at the Northern Arts Hotel, Phee Broadway and the town hall.
Organisers say there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the long weekend.
For details, head to castlemainejazzfestival.com.au
