Development a priority for Hawks, says coach

IT MIGHT not be reflected in the win-loss column as yet, but Eaglehawk coach Kylie Piercy is confident her Hawks side is showing definite signs of progress.
The Hawks produced their strongest effort of the season in finishing within three goals of BFNL finals aspirant Kyneton at Canterbury Park last weekend.
Eaglehawk led the contest at quarter time by five goals and trailed by only one at half time.
Despite finding themselves seven goals down at the final change of end, the Hawks rallied strongly in the final term to climb within three goals at the final siren.
Even Kyneton coach Dianne Guest-Oakley conceded it had taken every ounce of the Tigers' both physical and mental strength to hold off the determined Hawks.
It was just the effort and confidence-booster Piercy was hoping to see ahead of a winnable contest against Golden Square this Saturday at Wade Street.
The Bulldogs will also be chasing their first win.
Piercy said there were promising signs to emerge from last week's match against the Tigers and also an ultra-competitive performance against Strathfieldsaye a few weeks earlier.
"We are being more patient and combining better and working on our pre-game set goals, which are being achieved," she said.
Piercy insisted the Hawks, who have been boosted this season by the inclusions of Gabe Marlow, Tiarni Baxter and Amy Ryan and the return to the midcourt of Eleisha Saunders, would only develop further with the more time they spent on the court together.
"We are still having niggling injuries with a few of the girls, which hampers the consistency of our team structure," she said.
"So far we have surprised a few opponents, which has been a positive in our game.
"The girls are combining well and are still continuing to show improvement in all areas which is great."
Hopeful of getting their first win on the board for 2023 against Golden Square, Piercy is just as keen to see a few other things from the Hawks against the Bulldogs.
"We are hoping to have a full team again this week and continue to be positive and consistent for four quarters," she said.
Golden Square will be aiming for its first victory since round 10 of the COVID-shortened 2021 season, when the Bulldogs defeated Kyneton.
