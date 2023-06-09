Loyal, consistent and durable - Golden Square's Matt Compston

"LOYAL, consistent and durable" are three words that immediately spring to the mind of Golden Square coach Christian Carter when describing ruckman Matt Compston.
Compston on Saturday will play his 200th senior game for the Bulldogs in the BFNL's 2nd vs 3rd match of the round against Eaglehawk at Wade Street.
"It's a fantastic achievement for Compo to get to 200 senior games," Carter said on Friday.
"I said to the boys at training last night that he is probably still a bit under-rated around the league, which is unbelievable when you look at what he has achieved and just how loyal, consistent and durable he has been over the journey.
"When you look at his record, he played two seasons in the under-18s and two or three seasons in the reserves before he got his opportunity and now to get to 200 senior games speaks volumes for his professionalism and commitment to the club."
Compston is a dual senior premiership player with the Bulldogs in 2012-13 and has been the club's No.1 ruckman since assuming the mantle from David McMeekin for the past 11 years.
"He's a fairly quiet guy who just goes about his business without any fuss," Carter said.
"But he just puts in on the track and does his job week in, week out.
"As I said, he might be under-rated by the wider football community, but certainly not within our four walls.
"You look back over the course of his career and you wouldn't say there has been too many games at all that he has been poor in, and I honestly mean that.
"He has shouldered the ruck load for over a decade now after having to bide his time when big Dave (McMeekin) was dominating in the ruck for us.
"As soon as Dave stepped down from the role Compo was ready made for his replacement."
The no-fuss Compston features among the best cohort of ruckmen the BFNL has had for some time alongside the likes of Hamish Hosking (Sandhurst), Mac Cameron (South Bendigo), Connor Dalgleish (Eaglehawk), Braidon Blake (Gisborne) and James Orr (Kyneton).
"The group of ruckmen this year is the best I've seen in my time in Bendigo footy," Carter said.
"There's some quality big men right across the competition, so we definitely need Compo this year."
According to Premier Data, Compston is ranked No.3 in the competition this season for hit-outs with 37.8 per game behind Cameron (46.5) and Hosking (42.4).
Compston is the second Golden Square player to reach 200 senior games this year after skipper Jack Geary also did so in a round one win over Kyneton.
"It's a massive day for clubs when you have these milestones and they really should be applauded because they just don't happen all that often these days," Carter said.
"Loyalty is not as big as it was back in the day and we really do have to celebrate these milestone games for what they are.
"We will be using it as some extra motivation for sure - we don't want to let the big fella down, so the boys will be up and about."
Golden Square heads into Saturday's clash at 5-2 and on a three-game winning streak.
After being rested in last week's win over Castlemaine Compston comes back into the side, as does Tom Strauch from suspension.
The Bulldogs are coming up against an Eaglehawk side that has lost its past two games against Kyneton and Kangaroo Flat by a combined four points where a lack of conversion in front of goal in both defeats has proven costly.
The Hawks have three key inclusions for the clash in ruckman Dalgleish, utility Cam McGlashan and midfielder Dylan Williams all back in.
Among the outs for the Hawks is assistant coach Jarryn Geary (groin), with coach Travis Matheson indicating the former St Kilda skipper is likely to miss just the one game.
Despite suffering back-to-back losses - which included last week's after-the-siren defeat against Kyneton - Matheson says the mindset of the playing group is positive heading into Saturday's tussle with the Bulldogs.
"The boys have been really good this week... we've won 22 of 28 quarters, which is the second most of any team in the competition and we were +26 for inside 50s last week, so we're doing a lot right," Matheson said.
"It's obviously been very disappointing to have dropped the past couple of games by those close margins, but we're keeping things in perspective. We're going into round eight in second position on the ladder and if you had have told the boys that at the start of the year, they all would have said we'll take that.
"We've had some great battles at Golden Square the past few years. Both teams match-up well on each other and we'll be expecting another good game."
The Eaglehawk side includes lively forward Dylan Hird, who will come up against his former side for the first time after crossing from Wade Street to Canterbury Park in the off-season.
"Dylan is really looking forward to Saturday; I'm sure he'll probably get a bit of stick, but he's got thick skin," Matheson said.
Elsewhere in round eight of the BFNL, after four losses in a row by triple-figure margins it gets no easier for Maryborough when the Magpies host Strathfieldsaye.
Undefeated Sandhurst meets Castlemaine at the QEO, the resurgent Kyneton plays Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne will be aiming to avoid a fourth loss when it visits South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
