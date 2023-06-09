Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Preview

Loyal, consistent and durable - Golden Square's Matt Compston

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square ruckman Matt Compston will play his 200th senior game for the Bulldogs against Eaglehawk at Wade Street on Saturday.
Golden Square ruckman Matt Compston will play his 200th senior game for the Bulldogs against Eaglehawk at Wade Street on Saturday.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.