Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Helen Dilks to receive OAM for services to music through pipe bands

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:01am, first published June 11 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Dilks with her father's 1918 highland bagpipes. Picture by Noni Hyett
Helen Dilks with her father's 1918 highland bagpipes. Picture by Noni Hyett

When Helen Dilks says she was "born and bred" into pipe bands, she's not exaggerating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.