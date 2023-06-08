FOUR-TIME Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist says there will be an element of the unknown when the Dragons clash with Castlemaine at the QEO on Saturday.
The Magpies, with five wins and a draw from seven matches played, have quietly made their way up to second place on the ladder.
They have done so by rarely fielding their first-choice seven or a full-complement of A-graders, highlighting the unique depth that exists at Camp Reserve.
But the Magpies showed exactly what they are capable of with a near full-strength line-up when they defeated perennial powerhouse Kangaroo Flat in round five by 14 goals.
A win under tough circumstances last week against Golden Square has propelled the Magpies into an intriguing top-two clash against the reigning premiers.
It's the second week in a row Sandhurst has been involved in a one versus two encounter after overcoming a brave Gisborne by six goals at Gardiner Reserve.
Heading into Saturday's showdown undefeated this season, Gilchrist said the Dragons would be prepared for any scenario the Magpies throw at them.
"I know they have a lot of quality players, but we won't know who we are up against until Saturday," she said.
"The focus for us will be more on doing the things we need to do well, as opposed to who they'll have.
"They'll be tough, no doubt about that.
"But we love this kind of pressure netball, it was the girls play for.
"Anything can happen, but after a good win over Gisborne, we are dying to get back out there."
Sandhurst passed the first test in a tough four-week stretch of games with their confident win at Gisborne last weekend.
That stretch of games includes Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat in a fortnight's time.
The Dragons know just how dangerous Castlemaine can be after losing to the Magpies in round 18 last season.
While it did not ultimately impact on their charge towards a record-breaking fourth straight premiership, it did knock the Dragons from the top-of-the-ladder ahead of the first week of finals.
"As we saw in that game, when you are up against those quality teams, you can't afford to have those lulls that we had last year," she said.
"We'll be keen to rectify that result."
Castlemaine had four A-grade players missing in last week's win against Golden Square, which followed a tough seven days for the club in the wake of the tragic death of Magpies under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
Co-coach Gary Cooke said the entire club had come to the fore in supporting each other in the lead-up to last Saturday.
He said the Magpies were now keen for their first look this season at the competition benchmark in Sandhurst.
"We are really looking forward to it and can't wait," Cooke said.
"It's going to be a massive challenge.
"That top four, Sandhurst, Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat and us, is looking really competitive.
"It kind of feels like that the right team on the day that gets their game plan into action could be the one that potentially wins it.
"Clearly Sandhurst is outstanding and the favourites ... such a beautiful team and so well drilled and packed full of talent.
"Seeing their game last week, credit to Gisborne for getting that sort of result."
Cooke is hopeful he and fellow coach Fiona Fowler will field as strong as a line-up as possible against the Dragons.
Saturday's clash at the QEO starts at 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is backing the Bulldogs to rebound strongly from last week's gallant loss to Sandhurst when they play South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
The Bulldogs slipped to third spot on the ladder, but can regain second with a win over the Bloods, coupled with a Sandhurst win against Castlemaine.
Rymer is treating Saturday's clash as a danger game after the Bloods defeated the Bulldogs in the second half of the season last year, albeit with plenty of different personnel in both teams.
"We won't be taking them lightly - we know Jannelle (South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs) has worked really hard on her team and that they are well coached," she said.
READ MORE:
"Last year, we came up short when we didn't bring our A-game.
"We'll have to shut down the Chloes (Langley and Gray) as well as make sure we put our foot down in attack."
Despite a loss to Sandhurst, Rymer said the Bulldogs would take plenty of confidence out of last week's effort.
South Bendigo returned to the winner's list last week with a big win over Maryborough, led by Alicia McGlashan and Chloe Langley, and can jump above Gisborne on the ladder with a win on their home court.
Following an emotional win over Eaglehawk last week, sixth-placed Kyneton hosts Kangaroo Flat.
If the Tigers are to make the jump into the top five this season, they will need to score some wins against the current top five at some point.
But that might be a tough ask with the Roos lurking dangerously in fourth place following a pair of 40-plus-goal wins over Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye.
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm and Maryborough will do battle, with both sides chasing their third win of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.