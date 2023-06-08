Bendigo Advertiser
Reigning premiers embrace another tough BFNL netball test against Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 9:20am
Former Castlemaine junior Shae Clifford will be a key player in the midcourt for Sandhurst when the Dragons play the Magpies at the QEO on Saturday. Picture by Kieran Iles
FOUR-TIME Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist says there will be an element of the unknown when the Dragons clash with Castlemaine at the QEO on Saturday.

