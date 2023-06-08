Heathcote Juniper Lounge owner Adrian Harris once ran one of Melbourne's go-to cabaret spots, and his nightlife roots still shine through despite his now humbler Heathcote surrounds.
For World Gin Day on Saturday June 10, Mr Harris is launching his own run of Heathcote Juniper Gins, all coloured as if they were derived from panels of a light up dance floor.
The disco coloured gins are one of the many Heathcote products for the tasting, as Heathcote draws up the curtain on the annual Heathcote On Show over the King's Long Weekend 10 - 12 June.
One of the new gins - aptly named 'Chameleon' - changes colour from purple to pink when tonic water is added, and is produced at Heathcote cellar Domaine Asmara.
"And we've got food to go with that - everything gin," Mr Harris said.
The lounge will be serving up gin scones, pork - gin's best friend - rolls, and baked potatoes with toppings paired to multicoloured gin tasting flights.
No stranger to spirits, Mr Harris owned the Sunset Strip St Kilda cabaret bar before venturing up north, where he said despite higher paying offers, Melbourne's creatures of the night would flock back to him because of the old-school performance environment offered.
"The same same thing is happening here in Heathcote, people want to come here, they want to perform here," Mr Harris said.
Visiting the juniper lounge, it is not hard to work out why performers continue to return to the slice of cocktail heaven in Central Victoria.
In classic speakeasy style, guests come up against an old grand piano when ordering at the bar, and old record covers line the rooftop leading to a stage curtained with sequined fabric.
In terms of performers for the long weekend, Mr Harris has a jam packed bill, with Chris DeAraugo taking the stage on Friday night, Matt Dynon Saturday, The Skerricks Sunday and Mark Featherstone Monday.
The Heathcote on Show events are part of a slew of events the lounge is hosting in 2023 - including a three-weekend performance of Rocky Horror Picture Show kicking off July 1, and a Maltese cultural event in August.
Heathcote Juniper Lounge is located at 98 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523 and open all long weekend.
