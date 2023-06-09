An undefeated Sea Lake Nandaly faces arguably its biggest test so far this season when it travels to an in-form Donald on Saturday.
The Tigers are currently two games clear of second place, and besides a close win over reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem in round two, have rarely been seriously challenged in 2023.
That is sure to change at Donald Recreation Reserve when they come up against a Blues side who've recovered from a slow start to their campaign and are running red hot, winning their last three, including thrilling away triumphs at Nullawil and Birchip-Watchem.
"We've started to figure out who plays best where and learn each other's strengths," Blues coach Rohan Brown said.
"We've got a long way to go, but at the moment, we're playing with a bit of freedom and from a coaching point of view, I'm just letting the boys go out there and have a crack without much structure."
While the Blues have had a litany of their best 22 injured or unavailable for most of the season, including skipper Ryan Hards and superstar Ross Young last week, Brown has been creating a mentality within his group that should be admired.
"I don't like mentioning that we have eight or nine missing because I've told the boys all season that the team we run out with is who we are, and that's what we've done for two years," Brown said.
"I've even said to the media before that we've got nobody missing because this is the team we're running out with, and that's the way we're looking at it, so I'm never worried about who's missing."
With regular captain Hards being in and out of the side this season, undersized ruckman Josh Potter has taken the reigns and put in some inspiring performances.
His effort in curtailing gun big man Dean Putt last weekend has Brown showering him with praise.
"He's gone to another level since taking on the captaincy," Brown said.
"He gave me an absolute spray for taking him off in the second quarter last week because he wanted to play the whole game, so he was quickly back on.
"He's been huge for us considering he is undersized whoever he comes up against, but his sheer will to compete gets him into positions to break even or win contests."
Key forward Sam Dunstan's return to his home club has been huge, nailing 29 goals from six games so far, but Brown said his side would look to be less predictable this week when heading inside 50 and scanning for options other than Dunstan more often.
While the Blues' away record is perfect in 2023, they are still searching for a second home win of the campaign.
Elsewhere in NCFL round eight action Boort and Wycheproof-Narraport should have no troubles at home to St Arnaud and Charlton, respectively.
But, it should be a tighter affair at Donaldson Park, where a dangerous Wedderburn welcomes a Nullawil side looking to find form again.
