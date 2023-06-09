Bendigo Advertiser
Donald looking to tame Tigers perfect start to 2023 campaign

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 10:00am
Blake Grant looks to handball during his sides clash with Birchip-Watchem earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
An undefeated Sea Lake Nandaly faces arguably its biggest test so far this season when it travels to an in-form Donald on Saturday.

