Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Former Bendigo Advertiser editor, BCHS media man Rod Case remembered

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Case with the 2012 Suicide Prevention Australia Life Award, one of the community causes he championed as Bendigo Advertiser editor. Picture by Jim Aldersey
Rod Case with the 2012 Suicide Prevention Australia Life Award, one of the community causes he championed as Bendigo Advertiser editor. Picture by Jim Aldersey

Former Bendigo Advertiser editor Rod Case was farewelled by family and friends at a memorial service at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.