Former Bendigo Advertiser editor Rod Case was farewelled by family and friends at a memorial service at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Thursday afternoon.
The highly esteemed media professional and active local community member died, aged 55, last month after a 2020 diagnosis of motor neurone disease.
Fellow former editor of the paper, Nicole Ferrie, described Rod as "a fierce advocate for journalists and his community".
That had been true in the Wimmera, where he worked for almost seven years as editor of the tri-weekly Wimmera Mail-Times at Horsham, as well as in Bendigo, where he spent the majority of his newspaper career.
Rod, who Ms Ferrie counted as a friend, "set the bar high when it came to his staff, always pushing them to be the best they could be - but never without encouragement and a bit of banter along the way".
A love of fun and particular fondness for April Fools' Day stories saw an urban myth created when he published a front-page story about a crocodile sighting in Lake Weeroona.
The reportage, based on a mischievous "crocodile tail" artwork, culminated in reports that Boardwalk staff had caught the animal and added it to the restaurant's menu.
As editor he could present a gruff exterior, former colleagues say.
But according to Margot Falconer, who worked with him as general manager of the Advertiser, while Rod was "exacting and "expected the very best from everyone", he "had your back the whole time".
"He was friends with everyone," she said, recalling an incident when the fervent Essendon supporter stole a Collingwood bear that kept appearing on his desk and sent a ransom note to its owner, eventually mailing the stuffed animal back.
Born in Merbein, north of Mildura, Rod Case joined the Sunraysia Daily as a cadet in the early 1980s and moved to the Bendigo Advertiser in 1987.
From 1999 to 2004 he was deputy editor then left to take the top job at the Wimmera Mail-Times.
When he returned to central Victoria in 2011 and started as Advertiser editor, Ms Falconer was "thrilled to get him back".
Having worked with him for several years, she knew she would have someone at the helm who knew and cared deeply about the community.
Ms Ferrie, who worked as his deputy, said Rod was keenly aware of the important role local media played in local communities.
"They give a voice to those who can't aways find or use theirs," she said.
"They highlight challenges. Celebrate successes. And they take up the fight on behalf of their community, when needed.
"Rod did all of this.
"It wasn't always easy but he made sure he had fun along the way."
One community cause he backed to the hilt was suicide prevention.
Alannah McGregor, co-founder of SPAN (Suicide Prevention Action Network) Central Victoria says after she and Bette Phillips-Campbell met with Rod and told him about the awareness walk they wanted to start in 2010, he immediately got involved in establishing a committee for the cause.
SPAN's first walk was held in 2011 and there have been nine more since.
Ms McGregor recalls the editor had run a front page story with the word 'suicide' rendered in butterflies, representing people lost to the grim phenomenon.
"In 2011 it was unheard of that you would put that word on the front page of the paper," she said.
The Advertiser's efforts in supporting the network and its annual Suicide Awareness Walk earned the paper a Suicide Prevention Australia Life Award in 2012.
In 2015 Mr Case left the Advertiser and went to work as media and communications director at Bendigo Community Health Service (BCHS).
According to Ms Ferrie, he often commented that the move changed his life.
"He felt a connection with our work and our clients," she said.
He was also instrumental in establishing the BCHS soup kitchen.
"Just as he did in his newspaper days, he rallied the community to get behind the idea - drawing support from many wonderful individuals and organisations, all of whom shared his desire to do more for those who might be finding things challenging.
"The lovely thing that followed was Rod's recognition that people weren't just coming to us for food relief, but to connect. He encouraged this by creating an environment where people were comfortable to sit and stay awhile."
After his diagnosis with MND in 2020 Rod got involved with Motor Neurone Disease Victoria and became "a great advocate" of the work the organisation does. (As distinct from FightMND, which runs Big Freeze events to raise money for research, MNDA Victoria supports people living with the disease in the community, including with access to a large equipment library.)
MNDA Victoria's Daniel Woodrow said Rod's appreciation for a good story helped the organisation recognise the power of first person accounts.
"We always thought our videos were great for encouraging the public to make donations but Rod really indicated they were also brilliant for those who were newly diagnosed because it gave them confidence and made them feel like they're not the only one living with the disease."
While Rod became "pretty passionate" about the capacity to "still live a life with the disease" and "live as well as he could", the man who had spent so much of his life focused on helping others found it hard to accept what he felt was the burden his physical dependence placed on the people around him.
"Having MND impacts you but it also impacts the loved ones around you," Mr Woodrow said. "I know that he didn't like that he was that 'extra burden', so to speak."
On his LinkedIn social media profile Rod Case summarised himself as "passionate about playing my part in helping the Bendigo community" and described his experience as Bendigo Advertiser editor as "a true honour".
In relation to his most recent job at BCHS, he wrote: "Life is about chasing challenges and opportunities".
"It was a beautiful service," Ms Falconer said of Rod Case's funeral on Thursday.
"And if we didn't know it already, he was just an all round terrific bloke.
"The world's been robbed of a really good man."
