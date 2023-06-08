When you've got to go, you've got to go.
But have you ever taken a chance to have a look around the public loo and thought, "hey, I like what they've done with the place".
Well, your time has come - as The Continence Foundation of Australia is asking for submissions to find Australia's best public toilet as much of this year's Great Dunny Hunt.
According to the foundation, although these loos are taken for granted by many, the quality of a public toilet is a major factor for people with incontinence going about their day to day.
For this year's hunt, people of Bendigo are being asked to take pictures of their favourite public dunny and upload them to the National Public Toilet Map (NPTM) website or app, found here.
While over 21,000 public toilets are listed on the map, only 3,000 of the toilets have photos.
The foundation said the photos are beneficial to the one in four Australians who experience incontinence and some 38 per cent of people with disabilities experiencing incontinence.
So whether its the Queen Elizabeth Oval toilets, Kennington Recreation Reserve or Bendigo Railway Station, here's your chance to have a say about your favourite facilities.
Honourable mention awards will also be given to the most colourful dunny and the dunny in the most unusual location.
Australians who enter photos of their favourite public toilets will go into the draw to win one of three $500 EFTPOS gift vouchers.
