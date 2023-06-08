Hilly course to suit the climbers in 2023 Merv Dean Memorial Tour

The eyes of the Victorian cycling community from Bendigo to Europe will be lasered in on the district this weekend for the annual Merv Dean Memorial Tour.
Starting in Chewton on Saturday, the three-day Tour is the biggest event on the Bendigo and District Cycling Club calendar with a roll call of former winners from Simon Clarke, Baden Cooke and current National Champion Luke Plapp, synonyms with Australian road cycling.
"I had a call with Luke (Plapp) the other night, and he's more excited about what's going on in Bendigo than his racing in Europe," race director Darren Casey said.
"You've got a pro tour rider on a big contract plus others who are keenly interested with who's on the start line here, so it shows how big a race it is."
Last year's second-place Jack Aitken returns and is among a handful of favourites along with the inform Connor Sens who recently won the Huntly Classic and local Sam Eddy.
With the course suiting pure climbers, however, Casey listed a couple of dark horses as genuine contenders with the aforementioned trio.
"The course suits a climbing specialist, which is perfect for someone like Alexander Evans, who is a freak climber and former pro tour rider," Casey said.
"His climbing is so good it won him a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir, so he's a strong contender.
"The other one is Mark O'Brien, who has finished in the top ten at the National Championships multiple times.
"He's going to cause a bit of trouble being an exceptional climber."
While all three stages suit the punchers, stage two's Queen stage around Mt Alexander is predicted to be the defining moment of the Tour.
"That stage has a gravel section and finishes halfway up the North side of Mt Alexander," Casey said.
"The riders will climb over 2,000m across the 120km."
Stage three will see the A Grade riders do six laps of a circuit in Harcourt that will once again suit those with climbing legs.
Casey was ecstatic with the number of riders listed to take the start line considering the current location of many Bendigo cyclists.
"We've got 100 plus entries across the divisions which is very impressive considering half of Bendigo is over in Europe at the moment," he said.
"Many talented under-19 riders are coming this year thanks to former Australian Cycling Track Endurance coach Tim Decker.
"About 30 are making the trip from South Australia, and a young squad from Tasmania will race."
A significant focus has been put on the Women's race by the BDCC this year, and it has paid dividends with an influx of female riders allowing for a genuine competition.
"Because we've got so many entries in B Grade, we've been able to do a bit more of a standalone competition for the women's," Casey said.
"We only had three women riders in 2022, but this year we're up to 16, and they'll be riding in the C Grade competition with nine male riders."
Courtney Sherwell and Talia Appleton are the favourites.
The race will pay its respects to the recent tragic loss of Castlemaine under 18s footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling when it rides through his home streets on stage three.
The Junior Club Tour will also be held across the weekend, starting with a three-kilometre uphill time trial on Saturday, followed by a 47km ride later in the afternoon and stage three on Sunday.
