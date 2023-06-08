Get jazzy for the King's Birthday long weekend

The first King's Birthday long weekend brings with it plenty to do and see across central Vic.
Feeling jazzy? Head on down to Castlemaine to immerse yourself in some boogie bliss with Castlemaine's Jazz Festival.
Kicking off on Friday, June 9, the event boasts a hearty lineup of swing kings and queens with Andrea Keller and Paul Williamson on the schedule.
If you hold an appetite for the finer things in life, you're in the right place.
Heathcote on Show is boasting exclusive tastings, new releases, music, gourmet food, community activities, among other events at more than 30 locations across the Heathcote Region.
To get a little more razzle dazzle, check out Bendigo's 15th Annual Midstate Mopars Show and Shine.
Drive safely and enjoy your long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.