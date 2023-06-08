FOOTY SHORTS: Final MCDFNL derby goes down to the wire

A COMPETITIVE match played in good spirits was how Mark Raven described last weekend's final game between Maryborough Rovers and Royal Park ahead of their impending merger.
Both Rovers and Royal Park have agreed to a merger at the end of this Maryborough-Castlemaine District league season to form what is intended to be the brand new Maryborough Giants.
The two Maryborough-based clubs met for the final time last Saturday in a result that almost ended in what would have been a fitting draw. But it was Rovers who won the final derby, edging out Royal Park by six points, 8.14 (62) to 9.2 (56).
The game was played at Royal Park's Hedges Oval in what will be the home base of the Maryborough Giants.
"It was a really good day; Royal Park had a big day with a back-to event and we had quite a few old faces come back for a look at the two teams playing each other for the last time," Rovers vice-president Raven said on Thursday.
"The games were competitive and played in good spirit and at one stage it was looking like it could be a draw.
"Royal Park attacked their goals really hard in the last quarter, but we were able to defend well and hang on.
"To be honest, it was that close to being a draw it wasn't funny. If it was a draw it probably would have been a fitting result, but we're obviously happy to get the win."
After enduring a winless 2022 last Saturday was Rovers' second win of the season and they will be favourites to get a third on the board when former Adelaide and Melbourne player Bernie Vince lines up for them against Campbells Creek on June 17.
Four players from the Bendigo Pioneers are in the Victoria Country boys squad for this year's Under-16 AFL National Development Championships that begin on Saturday.
The Pioneers' quartet of Wilhem Bennett (Swan Hill), Patrick Blake (Tyntynder), Hunter Wright (Golden Square) and Shaun Watson (Mildura) are all part of the Victoria Country squad of 28, which is being coached by David Loader.
Victoria Country begins its campaign on Saturday against Victoria Metro at Sandringham's Trevor Barker Beach Oval from 10.30am.
Victoria Country also has games against South Australia (July 4) and Western Australia (July 7), both in Queensland.
Kangaroo Flat's Harry Whitty, North Bendigo captain Aarryn Craig and Wycheproof-Narraport's Justin Bateson will all miss their club's next game through suspension.
Whitty (striking), Craig (rough conduct) and Bateson (striking) all have one-match suspensions to serve.
Whitty contested his report at the AFL Central Victoria tribunal on Wednesday night, while Craig and Bateson accepted a one-match early guilty plea suspension.
Nullawil's David Isbister was handed a reprimand for an early guilty plea on a striking report.
