Central Victorian Chrysler Club are revving up for their annual Mid State Mopars.
The Chrysler spectacle includes a Saturday cruise from Bendigo to Daylesford Mill Market before a dinner and dancing at the All Seasons hotel. On the Sunday, the Show n Shine will be in the Bendigo Town Hall Precinct with trophy presentations.
The event will go ahead rain or shine.
Where: The Saturday cruise leaves from Lake Weeroona Rowing Club, Sunday show at Bendigo Town Hall Precinct
When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Music lovers from central Victoria are being urged to flock to Castlemaine ahead of this weekend's 2023 jazz festival.
Top quality artists including Andrea Keller and Paul Williamson will be taking to the stage for this years' show which is set to rock the town.
The performances start on June 9 at the Theatre Royal before moving into full swing on June 10 with jazz singers and musicians strumming and picking at the Northern Arts Hotel, Phee Broadway and the town hall.
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
For information on tickets, click here.
When: Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.
Experience the Heathcote Region at Heathcote On Show with artisan winemakers, chefs, brewers an musicians.
The Heathcote region is famous for producing premium shiraz, boasting over 25 wineries and 70 vineyards.
Enjoy exclusive tastings, new releases, music, gourmet food, community activities and more at over 30 locations across the Heathcote Region.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote
When: Saturday, June 10 to Monday, 12 June
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit".
A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon.
Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion.
During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in.
Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, June 10 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Be serenaded by two blues legends while enjoying the sights of Bendigo's historic CBD on board the restored vintage Class Tram #610 for The Blues Tram.
The blues bill includes Bendigo blues royalty Marc Leon who's graced stages with international acts including many International acts like The Kinks, Mungo Jerry, Bee Gees, Jose Feliciano, Fairport Convention, Burl Ives and Roberta Flack.
Marc is joined on the tram's stage with the divine harmonies of JadeByrd whose "obvious connectedness will make you blush, make you cry, make you fall in love with the stranger across the room" (or tram).
The Blues Tram is organised and staged by Bendigo Blues & Roots Music Festival Inc, a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.
Strictly no BYO. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Tickets available from Bendigo Visitor Centre.
Where: Departing Central Deborah Goldmine (76 Violet Street) at 2pm, returning 4:30pm
When: Saturday, June 10.
Learn about the history of gin and distilling methods with the The Dispensary Gin Experience.
The best part - learn while you taste a variety of Australian Gins such as Animus from Kyneton, Four Pillars from Healesville & more.
By the end of the class you will be armed with knowledge to talk about distillers in Australia and how they vary from those abroad, plus all the different gins on offer.
Ticket includes: an arrival Dispensary gin and tonic. 5 x samples of Australian craft gins. An infamous Dispensary steamed Bao Bun. 2 x hours of stories and information. A fun 2 hours with a new appreciation of gin.
Tickets are $96 per person. Book here.
Where: 9 Chancery Lane, Bendigo.
When: Saturday June 10 (second Sunday of the month), 3pm - 5pm
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night with a highly anticipated performance in Bendigo.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.45pm.
Get your hands on some of Bendigo's best farmers' fare at the Bendigo Community Farmers Market.
Accredited with the Victorian Farmers Market Association (VFMA), shoppers can have confidence that the person you are transacting with is the person who grew or made the produce.
The market is proud to represent some of the region's best seasonal produce.
Where: Dai Gum San, 1/11 Bridge St, Bendigo.
When: Saturday June 10 (second Sunday of the month), 9am to 1pm.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event.
Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo.
When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.
The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski.
And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Time is running out to see Australiana: Designing a Nation, an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Wayfinding is a paintings, textiles, and sculptural art exhibition featuring Robyn Maclean, Judi Palmer and Carolyn Rolls.
Journey your way through creativity expressed through diverse works.
Where: 13 - 17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca.
When: Daily, until June 12, 10am to 4pm.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs.
If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up.
Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more.
The market's ongoing season will then commence in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: July 15, 3pm to 8pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
The Mystery Unfolds exhibits a collection of works by local artist, Paul Harrington.
Paul shapes his distinctive mixed media interpretations inspired by the world around him and the work of others.
His individual style is features hidden layers and intricate entanglements that range from fluid, organic explorations to bold and brazen impressions.
The exhibit is free to attend.
Where: Living Arts Space at Bendigo Visitor Centre.
When: Daily from Saturday April 29 until Sunday, June 11.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season!
The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas.
Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street.
When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizza's with live music and award winning wines.
Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each.
The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices.
Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings.
The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9.00am till 5.00pm, no bookings required.
Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood.
When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
