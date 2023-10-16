KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar has praised the patience and perseverance of the owners of Haesta after the six-year-old mare made it back-to-back wins at Manangatang on Saturday.
The daughter of Needs Further and Hastings Street, who bounced back from a likely snake bite earlier in her career, showed plenty of toughness to prevail by a length over 1175m on Manangatang Cup day.
It came 11 days after she broke her maiden over 1200m at Swan Hill.
Cassar said consecutive wins were a great reward for Haesta's owners, who had stuck thick through the tough times.
"We're not sure if it was a snake or a spider that bit her. Originally they thought it was a spider, but normally when those white-tailed spiders bite them, the flesh falls off," he said.
"We didn't get that, just a heap of inflammation. She was unwell and when the wound first appeared, there were two bite marks close to each other, which probably indicated it was a small snake.
"She got bitten on the chest and it was like her chest was three or four times the size of what it should have been and her legs were spread apart.
"If she had laid down, I don't know how we would have got her up.
"The vet ended up draining her chest, which gave her some relief, but it left her flat for months.
"But she's comes back from it and you wouldn't know now she was affected by it as she is thriving.
"She has been repaying her owners for their patience
"Given the story around her, those owners could easily have pulled out of the horse when she wasn't well, but they didn't.
"And they were never pushy about getting the horse back racing again, they just wanted the horse to be okay."
Purchased by Cassar for $10,000 at the Tasmanian yearling sales, Haesta showed plenty of promise early in her career, having been placed in her first four starts and six of her first eight pre-injury.
The 53-year-old trainer admitted to heading to Manangatang with a good degree of confidence and lauded a brilliant ride by Neil Farley.
"The only query I suppose was the shorter straight at Manangatang, as she does get back a bit in her races," he said.
"But Neil Farley gave her a gun ride; he had her probably three-lengths closer than he would have on a track like Swan Hill, which has the longer straight.
"At one stage there were some horses coming back on her and I thought she needed to get to the outside, but Neil really manufactured a good ride to just angle out at the exact right time.
"A stride earlier he wasn't going to get out, a stride later the slower horses were on top of her.
"He's a good rider and I think Neil is going to have a great season this year."
Given the story around her, those owners could easily have pulled out of the horse when she wasn't well, but they didn't- Charles Cassar
Haesta will now be set for a benchmark 58 event at St Arnaud on Cox Plate day, with the longer term aim a benchmark 64 over 1200m at Kyneton on cup day on November 8.
Cassar said nothing would be better than a win on Kyneton Cup day with Haesta, with many of his owners from either Kyneton or nearby Gisborne.
He previously savoured feature sprint race success on cup day with Ortayga in 2010.
The El Moxie gelding was a solid campaigner for Cassar, winning six city races and 10 overall from 82 starts, for $313,135 in earnings.
Also among the winners on Saturday at Manangatang were Bendigo trainers Jarrod Robinson and Brent Stanley.
Debuting for Robinson, You Betcha Woo broke through for his maiden win at career start number 14.
The five-year-old gelding was previously trained at Ballarat by Robert Hickmott.
Bendigo's reigning trainer of the year, Stanley notched up his second win of the season with Ceardai in the 2000m benchmark 52 handicap.
It was the nine-year-old gelding's seventh win from 50 starts and first since January this year.
He was ridden by Bendigo jockey John Keating.
The Toby lake-trained Aquila Volare finished second in the $30,000 Manangatang Cup (2000m) behind Man From Uncle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.