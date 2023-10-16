Bendigo Advertiser
Charles Cassar-trained Haesta goes back-to-back with Manangatang win

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:57pm
Haesta, ridden by Neil Farley, wins at Manangatang on cup day last Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
KYNETON trainer Charles Cassar has praised the patience and perseverance of the owners of Haesta after the six-year-old mare made it back-to-back wins at Manangatang on Saturday.

